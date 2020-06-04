Jewish Community Board of Akron issues statement on Floyd death, protests

The Jewish Community Board of Akron issued a statement in the wake to the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis and following protests in Cleveland May 30 that turned violent, leading to widespread looting and vandalism of businesses and the arrest of more than 100 people.
Todd Polikoff, CEO of Jewish Community Board of Akron, wrote, “The Jewish Community Board of Akron decries the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Additionally, we express great concern and sadness for a disturbing pattern of bigotry, racism, disparate treatment, and the unreasonable and unlawful use of authority against people of color.
“We stand with the African American community and all communities in mourning the deaths of Mr. Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others who have lost their lives simply because of the persistent racism that afflicts our nation. Here in Greater Akron, the organized Jewish community is in deep partnership and relationship with leaders in the Black community. We are reaching out to these friends, members of the clergy, and other civic leaders to express to them our solidarity and support and to ask how we can be of assistance in these difficult days and beyond.
“Our Jewish traditions and values compel us to stand up for the rights of all people without prejudice or bias. As both Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. recognized over 50 years ago in Selma, Alabama; we have a collective responsibility for the fate of mankind and we collectively have the authority and power to determine our fate. We call upon leaders of all parties and upon every American to be moved to act to build understanding and better relationships between people of all races and all faiths.”