The Jewish Community Board of Akron recently launched a COVID-19 emergency fund to benefit individuals and families who live, work or worship in Summit County.
Jewish Community Board of Akron has set up a designated telephone line and email for anyone in the community seeking help. Employment assistance, financial planning, mental health services, emergency financial assistance and other resources are available in partnership with Jewish Family Service of Akron. To learn more or to contribute, call 330-835.0099 or email covid19@jewishakron.org.
“As the COVID-19 shelter-in-place requirements endure, unemployment, financial uncertainty and food insecurity have increased exponentially,” said Todd Polikoff, CEO, Jewish Community Board of Akron, in a news release. “Every day we are hearing about more of our neighbors and friends being severely impacted in the wake of this pandemic. It is our belief that the effects of this crisis will be felt for many months, if not years to come.
“Therefore, we have established this fund to address not only short-term financial needs, but to also help people rebuild through employment and financial literacy assistance. We will also seek to bolster the work of our local Jewish communal agencies who are assisting those most in need at this time.”.
“100% of contributions will be utilized to serve those in need and/or for programs providing services to the most vulnerable and at risk in the community. Funds will not be granted to directly to individuals, rather JCBA will pay vendors, utilities and other creditors directly. JCBA’s mission to build a vibrant, enduring and caring Jewish community has never been more important. Although we are daunted by the enormity of the threat of COVID-19, we also have deep confidence in the ability of our community to face it.”
For the frequently asked questions, to donate, or to learn more about the Jewish Community Board of Akron, visit www.jewishakron.org.