“The Schultz Campus for Jewish Life and The Jewish Community Board of Akron are shocked and troubled by the events that occurred over the weekend in Colleyville, Texas. On Saturday morning, at a livestreamed Shabbat service, an armed terrorist took four community members hostage at the synagogue. The terrorist was shot and the hostages left physically unharmed.
“Recently, global news of antisemitic acts and acts of terror arise far too often and reading these words or experiencing this hatred is troubling and exasperating. The Jewish Community of Greater Akron sends their support to the victims of this terrifying hostage standoff, as well as their families and loved ones.
“We would like to recognize the local law enforcement and FBI team for their quick response and courageous acts of duty. We call on clergy and civic leaders to educate the public and condemn all acts of antisemitism and hatred of Jews and other vulnerable groups. With the rising tide of antisemitism across the globe, we must stand against this hatred to ensure that our communities can live without fear.
“As Holocaust survivor and political activist Elie Wiesel once said, “There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.”
– Thom Mandel, Board Chair and David Koch, Interim CEO