Members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and to those mourning following the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot to death by Akron police officers June 27.
Walker was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire. Authorities said July 3 at a news conference that officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again.
“It’s a tremendous tragedy and our hearts go out to the Walker family,” Daniel Blain, CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 6. “No one should experience having to lose a child.”
He said while Walker’s death is not directly impacting the Jewish community, many members of the community live and work in Akron and are concerned and upset.
“We’re hopeful that the judicial process will bring justice,” Blain said.
The JCBA has not planned any services or opportunities for the community to come together in solidarity, but Blain said he is staying in touch with community relations partners in Akron and will participate if something comes up that is appropriate to do so.
Rabbi Josh Brown of Temple Israel in Bath Township told the CJN July 6 that the temple has been working on building more bridges with the Black community in Akron and the surrounding areas over the past few years and are sympathetic to the loss of a community member.
“As we know in the Jewish community, even when we don’t know somebody personally, when we find out that they’re Jewish or they’re connected to people in our neighborhood, it hits us very close to home,” Brown said. “So, through our friendships we know that the Black community is mourning and continues to mourn the loss of life from gun violence, so we’re mostly saddened.”
He said that while he was out of town, over the weekend a vigil took place in downtown Akron that a number of colleagues participated in. He has reached out to Black colleagues to offer support.
“That’s where our prayers are at the moment,” he said.
Akron police released video of the shooting where Walker, 25, was killed in a pursuit that had started with an attempted traffic stop. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called the shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community.
It’s not clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds. An attorney for Walker’s family said officers kept firing even after he was on the ground.
Officers attempted to stop Walker’s car around 12:30 a.m. for unspecified traffic and equipment violations, but less than a minute into a pursuit, the sound of a shot was heard from the car and a transportation department camera on State Route 8 captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from the vehicle, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said. That changed the nature of the case from “a routine traffic stop to now a public safety issue,” he said.
Police body camera videos show what unfolded after the roughly six-minute pursuit. Several shouting officers with guns drawn approach the slowing car on foot, as it rolls up over a curb and onto a sidewalk. A person wearing a ski mask exits the passenger door and runs toward a parking lot. Police chase him for about 10 seconds before officers fire from multiple directions, in a burst of shots that lasts six or seven seconds.
At least one officer had tried first to use a stun gun, but that was unsuccessful, police said.
Mylett said Walker’s actions are hard to distinguish on the video in real time, but a still photo seems to show him “going down to his waist area” and another appears to show him turning toward an officer. He said a third picture “captures a forward motion of his arm.”
In a statement shared with reporters July 3, the local police union said the officers thought there was an immediate threat of serious harm, and that it believes their actions and the number of shots will be found justified in line with their training and protocols. The union said the officers are cooperating with the investigation.
Police said more than 60 wounds were found on Walker’s body, but further investigation is needed to determine exactly how many rounds the officers fired and how many times Walker was hit.
The footage released by police ends with the officers’ gunfire and doesn’t show what happened next. Officers provided aid, and one can be heard saying Walker still had a pulse, but he was later pronounced dead, Mylett said.
The chief said an officer firing at someone has to be “ready to explain why they did what they did, they need to be able to articulate what specific threats they were facing ... and they need to be held to account.” But he said he is withholding judgment on their actions until they give their statements.
A handgun, a loaded magazine and an apparent wedding ring were found on the seat of the car. A casing consistent with the weapon was later found in the area where officers believed a shot had come from the vehicle.
State Attorney General Dave Yost vowed a “complete, fair and expert investigation” by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and cautioned that “body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture.”
Akron police are conducting a separate internal investigation about whether the officers violated department rules or policies.
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases. Seven of them are white, and one is Black, according to the department. Their length of service with Akron police ranges from 1½ to six years, and none of them has a record of discipline, substantiated complaints or fatal shootings, it said.
Demonstrators marched peacefully through the city and gathered in front of the Akron justice center after the video was released July 3. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement that Walker’s death wasn’t self-defense, but “was murder. Point blank.”
Late July 3, police in full riot gear fired a dozen tear gas cannisters to disperse a handful of protesters outside the justice center, WKYC reported.
Walker’s family is calling for account-ability but also for peace, their lawyers said. One of the attorneys, Bobby DiCello, called the burst of police gunfire excessive and unreasonable, and said police handcuffed Walker before trying to provide first aid.
“How it got to this with a pursuit is beyond me,” DiCello said.
He said Walker’s family doesn’t know why he fled from police. Walker was grieving the recent death of his fiancee, but his family had no indication of concern beyond that and he wasn’t a criminal, DiCello said.
“I hope we remember that as Jayland ran across that parking lot, he was unarmed,” DiCello said.
He said he doesn’t know whether the gold ring found near the gun in the car belonged to Walker.
Meanwhile, the city of Akron issued a curfew for downtown that was lifted at 6 a.m. July 6.
Fireworks scheduled for downtown Akron, the Patterson Park Sports Complex and the Akron Fulton airport July 4 were all canceled.
The Akron RubberDucks minor league baseball and fireworks scheduled for after the game at Canal Park July 4 were also canceled.
In a statement issued July 4, Horrigan said: “Early yesterday, we had several peaceful protests in the downtown footprint related to the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. These protests did not escalate to violence and destruction. I want to first thank them. As I stated yesterday, I fully support our residents’ right to peacefully assemble.
“What we have been calling for since the beginning, and what the Walker family and many community leaders and faith leaders have also urged, is peace. However, as night fell and others began to join, the protests became no longer peaceful. There was significant property damage done to downtown Akron. Small businesses up and down Main Street have had their windows broken. We cannot and will not tolerate the destruction of property or violence.
“In light of the damage that has occurred and in order to preserve peace in our community, I have declared a state of emergency, implemented a curfew and canceled the fireworks which were scheduled for tonight.”
CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob contributed to this story.