South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools is considering no longer busing students to four Jewish day schools.
According to transportation supervisor Lee Heitman, there aren’t enough students requiring bus transportation to Fuchs Mizrachi School and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, both in Beachwood, and Gross Schechter Day School and the Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School, both in Pepper Pike. Students at those four schools are on the same bus, which only transported 12 students last year, which is less than half of the bus’ capacity, Heitman told the Cleveland Jewish News.
According to the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools website, 30 buses operate daily in the district, making 242 individual bus runs. More than 2,500 students are transported daily to 29 different schools. On average, the district uses 74,790 gallons of diesel fuel and gasoline during a school year.
“Every October, we do a student ridership survey and that’s what we look at when we deem (bus routes) impractical,” Heitman said. “Even with the four schools in the area and the fact we combine the route because they’re all in the same place, we don’t have a full bus for those schools.”
To determine the next steps, Heitman said the district has contacted a mediator who will meet with families and district leaders to hear suggestions from both sides. As of now, the bus route to those four schools will operate in the fall until everyone can “put in their two cents,” she said.
One of those next steps could be offering those families a payment in lieu of transportation, something the district already offers families whose children attend several schools, including University School in Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley, St. Dominic School in Shaker Heights, Laurel School in Shaker Heights and Russell Township, and Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, as “they don’t warrant a school bus,” Heitman said.
Both sides will have a chance to make their case for district-provided transportation or another option, and then the state will decide. Heitman said her direct supervisor alerted the affected schools, which then sent notifications to affected students.
“Right now, we have the route ready to go to those four schools because we knew there would be a conflict for some families,” she said. “So, we’re planning to bus those schools in the fall until we meet and develop a plan. Everyone should get a notification and we’re setting up with a mediator. That’s the next step.”