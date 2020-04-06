April 6 is the final day 1,765 students from Jewish day schools and their siblings will receive free kosher lunches and breakfasts prior to Passover. The program will resume on April 20.
The curbside delivery program ramped up from the kitchens of both Yeshiva Derech Hatorah and Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Taylor Road campuses on March 17, one day after Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all Ohio schools closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The concept was spearheaded by Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, who in a call with Moish Tohn, executive director of Yeshiva Derech Hatorah, and Rabbi Eli Dessler, financial director of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, said she would do “whatever it takes” to feed children in the community.
Families with children ages 18 and under registered for the program.
As the program started, Dovid Greenberger, owner of Kosher Consultants and who oversees meals programs at both Cleveland Heights schools, said packaging and refrigeration – not food supply – posed the biggest logistical challenges in getting the meals out.
Greenberger said those kinks were worked out along the way, as the program increased to its current scale, preparing and packaging lunches for 980 children at Yeshiva Derech Hatorah’s kitchen and 785 at Hebrew Academy’s.
“I went for a walk on Shabbos last week and this week,” Dessler said. “Numerous people stopped me from a distance. … It’s so gratifying to hear how thankful they are.”
Dessler said while the offer was made to families with students at all of Greater Cleveland’s Jewish day schools, only “a handful” of families availed themselves of the benefit from the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.
“We just wanted to make their lives easier,” he said.
Tohn said he could not provide an estimate for the number of families outside of the Yeshiva Derech Hatorah community who have taken advantage of the option.
Greenberger said the system has run smoothly.
“In the beginning we were having issues working out the system,” he said, adding that milk delivery was an initial challenge.
His milk supplier, a dairy farm in Lancaster County, Pa., did not have a refrigerated truck with large enough capacity to deliver the quantity of milk he needed to offer it to all the families. So, two weeks ago, he rented a Penske refrigerated truck to retrieve milk.
Last week, “the farm opened up a special run for us,” he said. “It was a bit easier,” adding that he’s hopeful the farm will extend that courtesy when the program resumes on April 20.
In addition, “We found the packaging,” he said. “We probably have about 20,000 units in stock already.”
Sourcing deli meat has also posed a bit of a challenge, after Empire Kosher closed its Pennsylvania processing plant when two workers tested positive for COVID-19, but Greenberger said his distributor is looking for other sources.
“There are other brands out there that we’re using for deli sandwiches,” he said. “There’s always something out there to get.”
On April 5 and April 6, lunches were prepared solely at Hebrew Academy’s kitchen as some of Greenberger’s employees took time off to prepare for Pesach.
At full operation, he had 17 employees total working out of the two kitchens and about six volunteers helping to package and deliver the meals, with milk provided once a week.
“We really have it down pat,” Greenberger said. “We could easily probably double that number if need be.”
The system evolved with lunch and breakfast delivered in single, combined packages. Parents needed to drive by just once a day to pick up that day’s lunch and the following morning’s breakfast.
Greenberger said the hiatus was necessary for halachic reasons.
“We don’t have a kosher for Passover kitchen,” he said. “At this short notice it was just too much to overcome.”
Meanwhile, he’s preparing for reopening, stocking the freezers at both schools.
“We’ll be ready to go the Monday after Passover,” Greenberger said.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Eli Dessler is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.