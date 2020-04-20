As Ohio marks over a month of school building closure, students at Jewish day schools have undergone major adjustments to a new normal, staying home to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Teachers and principals are using phones and computers to communicate with students and their parents in novel ways during this period that will extend through the end of the school year, Gov. Mike DeWine announced April 20.
The CJN talked with administrators and families from Jewish day schools in Northeast Ohio to find out more about the massive educational shift.
A student's perspective
For Batsheva Miriam Altose, a senior at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Yavne High School for Girls in Beachwood, the school day is shorter and less defined.
“The biggest adjustment has been the lack of a clear line between my school day and my at-home life,” she wrote in an email to the CJN. “We end class at 4:35, but I’ll just stay at my desk reading after class. It’s hard to be in the school mindset when I’m sitting in my bedroom or when my siblings are running around.”
The oldest of four sleeps later than usual, attends five rather than nine classes and sometimes sits outside during classes.
“Unfortunately, I’m procrastinating more with this setup,” she wrote. “As far as actual studying, we haven’t had tests yet, but once teachers start giving those, I don’t think my studying methods will change: Go over the material, quiz myself, call a friend and repeat.”
Another challenge is technological.
“Since there’s a delay in phone calls, sometimes if there’s a pause, I’ll ask a question, but the teacher has already moved on,” she wrote. “My college English class is already using Zoom video, and it really makes it easier to have a discussion-based class. ... Some of the problems with phone classes will occur even over video – the audio delay, background noise, people being distracted by things around them.”
She said her teachers have been generous with their time, staying to host classes after school.
“One of the things that has kept me sane is a daily video call with one of my friends, during which we learn a few pages from a book based off the teachings of Rabbi Avigdor Miller,” she wrote.
Administrators prepare
Rochie Berkowitz, principal and founder of Chaviva High School for Girls in Cleveland Heights, said the school was fortunate to take part in a webinar organized by the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland a week before the shutdown order.
“We did research into best practices for virtual learning and created a plan and schedule that balanced live instruction with independent work,” she wrote in an email. “While the closure order began (March 16), our medical advisers, with approval of our rabbinical guidance, strongly encouraged us to close earlier. With the planning we had already done, we were able to close a day earlier with a sense of calm and preparedness.”
She said Chaviva’s students are motivated and independent learners who are already accustomed to online platforms for learning.
“Much of our academic program is focused on empowering our students, so while this was definitely a challenge for us all, our girls had the resilience necessary to move forward in this new reality,” she wrote, adding that the students took home school-issued Google Chromebooks.
At Hebrew Academy, educational director Rabbi Simcha Dessler began planning for school closure prior to Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that schools would close.
“In a race against the clock, staff in all divisions literally worked well into the night to provide curriculum, worksheets, hagaddos, incentives and more,” Dessler said in an email. “Our senior leadership team met and unveiled a comprehensive plan to support continuous learning. When the mandated closure was announced, parents received the schedules for call-ins for their children ranging from early childhood through high school.”
Randy Boroff, head of school at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, said staff immediately embraced the concept of virtual learning at the Pre-K-8 school.
“We have also been able to incorporate virtual tefillah service, Kabbalat Shabbat, specials, individual tutoring sessions … and even Zoom sessions,” he wrote, referring to daily and Shabbat services, which are staples of many Jewish day schools.
He also said parents at Gross Schechter have become more engaged in their children’s learning during this time.
“We have had to develop a new schedule and communication plan that was not overwhelming for parents and students,” Boroff wrote. “Ensuring that families, students and teachers became familiar with the use of Zoom. Developing strategies to engage students and refining virtual lesson planning and delivery. Setting up expectations for students while participating in virtual lessons.”
Continuity amid change
Where there is change, there is also continuity.
At the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, teachers are continuing to customize learning for individual students, Leah Spector wrote in an email.
“Our extensive learning enhancement team is Zooming with students who need extra attention in given areas or gifted and talented enrichment,” wrote the principal of the Pre-K-8 school. “We are also engaging our students with creative and integrated-based learning instead of teaching in a separate siloed manner.”
Akron’s The Lippman School is also using interactive classes for students of the K-8 school.
“Our school offered a Zoom call with our partner school, the Dali Experimental School in Foshan, China,” Sam Chestnut, head of school, wrote in an email. “Through these calls, we have learned from our colleagues and friends in China who have had been using remote learning for three months.”
At Chaviva, Berkowitz said the school’s academic coach conducts regular check-ins with students, as has the school’s social worker.
“At our last check-in before Passover break our students shared that they were impressed by how much they were able to accomplish,” she wrote. “The feeling of being more capable than you thought you were is the most empowering feeling out there.”
Unforeseen benefits
Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, said the school has pulled together as a community.
“Our teachers have put in an incredible amount of time working on creating what would be best for our students,” he wrote in email about the Pre-K-12 school. “More than that, they have been incredibly open to feedback from students and parents to make the changes necessary, since this is all new terrain.”
He also identified limitations.
“There is nothing like the face-to-face interactions between students and teachers,” Joel wrote. “We can try to replicate it virtually, but it isn’t the same. So we have to think creatively about how to provide that connection given our current state.”
As Mandel JDS moves into its second month of virtual learning, students will be required to read more books.
“Our students cannot and should not be glued to a screen all day long doing lessons,” Spector wrote. “Our curriculum will begin to incorporate more time outdoors and have hands-on learning activities.”
One benefit has been an increased amount of individualized instruction time for older students, Spector wrote, even as the novelty of online learning wears off.
“It is also hard to evaluate the true effectiveness of teaching,” she wrote. “We also find that it is a challenge for many kids to experience a lack in daily social interaction. We have been providing social Zooms moderated by our in-school guidance counselor to mitigate this challenge, and provide opportunities for our students to connect with one another.”
What a parent sees
Dr. Brenda Altose, mother of Batsheva Altose, said her children are adjusting, but miss seeing friends.
“It is really beautiful to watch them listening to their live class interacting with classmates and their rebbe,” the University Heights resident wrote in an email. “It’s a highlight of the day for our third-grader. It took a little bit longer for our 12-year-old to acknowledge he missed learning in a classroom instead of at home. Certainly, missing the social aspect to learning and enjoying friends has been the hardest. Our high-schoolers have phones and texts and video with friends, but it’s been hard to arrange 6-feet-away play-dates for the younger children.”
She said her children have adjusted to the mix of technology Hebrew Academy has been using.
“The Hebrew teachers are holding a live class each day, and we see and hear our sons following along,” she wrote.
Altose said the school has organized a schedule for each grade and provides updates to parents, including weekly phone calls. Parents have also been invited to “attend” guest lectures.
Her professional practice, adult and child psychiatry, has moved to a home-based telemedicine.
“Like many of my colleagues working in telehealth for the first time, I have set up a corner in my home where I see my patients through video or dedicated phone appointments,” Altose wrote. “I’m blessed to have a part-time practice and flexible scheduling. I’ve contacted my patients all directly and we are rescheduling as needed to work our around our own changing needs. I’ve learned quickly that my family does best if I have breaks from patient care, to just be present or to problem solve (lunch, technology, etc.), so I’m scheduling patients with that in mind.”
As a doctor and a Jew, Altose said she has talked with her children about the benefits of social distancing and that the family began social distancing before COVID-19 was identified in Ohio.
“Knowing that what we did was a chesed makes staying home meaningful – we weren’t just following directions,” she wrote. “When this crisis is over, we’ll know that we were all helpers. Also, every single person’s effort, young and old, was needed and important.”
She said her biggest challenge has been working, shopping and planning while attending to her children at the same time.
“I think in the long run, knowing everyone pretty much got along will be good, too,” she wrote. “We tried to encourage everyone to pick a new goal to learn during this time – like coding, something musical, a Lego project, juggling – if that works that will have been a success, too.”
Final thoughts
Since closure, Dessler has noticed an uptick in compassion at Hebrew Academy.
“More than anything else, kindness and compassion abound,” he wrote. “From the preschool teacher who took a drive to wave at her preschooler who missed her, to the rabbi who was hospitalized for a quadruple heart bypass surgery and was sure to teach his class remotely from his hospital bed in ICU sharing that he will miss them.”
Batsheva Altose is missing many parts of the in-school experience.
“I miss my friends,” she wrote. “I miss my teachers and I miss the school building. I miss the overall experience of sitting in a classroom.”
Yet, she said she is on task.
“As crazy as this situation is, my learning is definitely not suffering,” she wrote.