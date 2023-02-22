Jewish Digital Summit, presented by 70/Faces Media, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 28 to March 2.
The virtual event is geared toward Jewish professionals, lay leaders and anyone with a personal or professional interest in reaching Jews online.
The event is aimed at helping to improve how audiences and constituencies are reached and grown, how to make it easier for their members to connect and how to get their message across more effectively.
General admission is $360, college students are $180, Schusterman Family Philanthropies members, Hillel, camp and synagogue, community partner rate and Jewish Telegraphic Agency partner are $150.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit bit.ly/413UujE.