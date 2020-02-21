Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month is a unified effort among Jewish organizations worldwide to raise awareness and foster inclusion of people with disabilities. Many communities offer various programs for those with disabilities and Northeast Ohio is no exception. Each organization offers something unique and many of them are accepting volunteers. The Cleveland Jewish News sent an email questionnaire to organizations that offer services for those with disabilities. Their responses appear below.
Autism Society of Greater Akron
703 S. Main St., Akron
330-940-1441 • autismakron.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
We improve the lives of all affected by autism through our five core areas of focus. We provide a helpline to answer calls seeking local services/resources, support programs and educational workshops to provide information to parents, professionals and individuals with autism spectrum disorder. We provide skill enhancement opportunities through our bike camp and adapted swim lessons. We also build awareness to create an inclusive community and advocate in Akron, Columbus and Washington, D.C., for a better quality of life.
What makes your organization different from others?
The Autism Society of America is a grassroots organization with a strong network of local affiliates, one of which is the Autism Society of Greater Akron. Our organization makes a direct impact in the lives of local families living with autism. We are also not a direct service provider, giving us an autonomy to truly advocate and speak on behalf of families and individuals living with autism.
Do you accept volunteers?
Throughout the year, we rely upon more than 300 volunteers to work more than 1,800 hours to make our programs possible. Volunteer opportunities are posted and updated on our website at bit.ly/2DT4LVW.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
Sign up for our “News and Happenings” or follow us on social media to learn about our programs and services, in addition to community events, by visiting autismakron.org/newsletter.
Bellefaire JCB Monarch
Center for Autism
22001 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Heights
216-320-8502, 800-879-2522
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Bellefaire JCB’s Monarch Center for Autism offers specialized services for individuals ages 3 to adulthood with autism spectrum disorder, including a day school, preschool program, transition education and vocational training, therapeutic residential treatment, community education and the agency’s new holistic family wellness center.
What makes your organization different from others?
Monarch’s degreed, certified and experienced staff deliver a range of therapeutic services intended to maximize each individual’s unique strengths and abilities, including the Monarch Model, which combines concept-driven language instruction, visual supports, technology and applied behavior analysis to leverage the strong visual processing abilities of individuals with autism.
Do you accept volunteers?
Bellefaire JCB provides some volunteer opportunities for individuals ages 18 and older. Interested volunteers should contact Jill Sadowsky at 216-932-2800 or sadowskyj@bellefairejcb.org.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
Monarch Center for Autism seeks compassionate, innovative and highly trained individuals who are committed to improving the lives of children, adolescents and young adults with autism spectrum disorders.
Friendship Circle of Cleveland
27900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike
216-377-3000 • friendscleveland.com
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Friendship Circle provides friendships and social-skills learning to children and young adults with special needs through recreational programs and by connecting them with teenage volunteers. Programs are offered throughout the school year with camps during the summer and winter breaks. Holiday programs are open to the community and are geared to families.
What makes your organization different from others?
Friendship Circle is unique in the way it recruits high school volunteers who want to affect a young person’s life as a loyal friend and role model. The bond that is created between the child and the teenager has lasting benefits for both individuals. Family support programs are also provided.
Do you accept volunteers?
Friendship Circle does much more than “accept” volunteers. Involving them is central to our mission, especially because we are so invested in cultivating leadership skills and awareness about disabilities among our teen volunteers. Where we service children of all religious faiths, Friendship Circle requires the teenage volunteers to be Jewish.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
Seventh graders can attend our Mitzvah Volunteer Program, where they’ll learn about children with disabilities and have an opportunity to obtain hands-on experience volunteering. Eighth to 12th graders can join our Volunteer Club and be paired with a special child for one or more programs. Adults can also volunteer at programs and events.
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland
29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44122
216-292-3999 • jfsa-cleveland.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
JFSA provides comprehensive services to people with disabilities, ranging from housing and residential services, social and wellness, day support, vocational and employment services, family advocacy, volunteer opportunities and many others.
What makes your organization different from others?
Our solutions help people with developmental disabilities achieve their potential through greater independence and inclusion. We place our clients and their family members at the center of care and create custom solutions for each need, whether they are simple or complex. Many of our disability programs have been recognized at the national level for innovation and success.
Do you accept volunteers?
Yes, we love engaging volunteers with our client population as needs arise. Contact Sandy Lusher-Waterhouse, manager of volunteer services, for details at 216-378-3475.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
There are many ways to engage with our clients, whether on an individual basis or with a group. Some people volunteer directly with our Horvitz YouthAbility Ambassadors, helping them perform volunteer services throughout the community. Others work directly with some of our residential clients by providing a friendly visit or social activity. Many area synagogues coordinate with JFSA to arrange an activity with our clients, such as hosting a social night, delivering holiday baskets for the high holidays or hosting a Passover seder.
Lifeworks Adult Autism Services
22001 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Heights
216-321-6744 • lifeworksadultautism.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Lifeworks provides specialized vocational, educational and supportive living opportunities for adults with an autism diagnosis. Originally developed by Bellefaire JCB and now a separate nonprofit organization, Lifeworks ensures that adults with autism have more independent and enriched lives via opportunities to learn, engage socially and participate in meaningful work.
What makes your organization different from others?
Lifeworks was created to extend the reach and scope of specialized autism services offered by Bellefaire’s JCB’s Monarch Center for Autism, beyond what had previously been reserved for school-aged youths, to an adult population.
Do you accept volunteers?
Interested volunteers should contact Lifeworks by phone at 216-321-6744 or by email at contactus@monarchlifeworks.org.
Mandel Jewish Community Center of Cleveland
26001 S. Woodland Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-0700
What services does your organization provide?
J-Day Camps companion counselor program provides one-on-one assistance so that kids with disabilities can have a typical day camp experience. Camp Wise Camp Chai is a one-week overnight camp for adults with disabilities. Playmakers Youth Theatre and Pilloff Family Performing Arts Camp provide opportunities for youth with disabilities to participate.
What makes your organization different from others?
The J serves as a host site for Cuyahoga East Vocational Educational Consortium. CEVEC provides vocational training to high school aged students with disabilities. JFSA Horvitz YouthAbility clients with physical and developmental disabilities work out at The J weekly in preparation for participating in The J’s Indoor Triathlon and Biathlon. Specialized multiple sclerosis aquatics classes are offered three times a week for individuals with MS.
Do you accept volunteers?
While The J has volunteers in a number of programs, there are not currently volunteer opportunities for most of the programs listed.
Menorah Park
27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-6500 • MenorahPark.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Menorah park offers residential options including independent, assisted living and skilled nursing and a variety of health care services to support persons with disabilities as they age. We recognize every person’s circumstance is unique. No matter where each individual is on their journey, from our Mandel Adult Day Center that provides daytime care and social options to brain health, rehabilitation, therapy and home care, menorah park is dedicated to helping support independence.
What makes your organization different from others?
People often need multiple options to live empowered, live better and find inspiration each day. Opportunities in one location with coordinated teams of experts devoted to excellence in caring help make life a little easier. Access to comprehensive, quality health care services is important for promoting and maintaining health, preventing and managing diseases, and reducing unnecessary stress and hardship.
Do you accept volunteers?
Menorah Park seeks volunteers to engage with residents and clients with disabilities under our care. Adult volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and experiences bring their time, talent and energy to make a difference in the lives of residents and clients on our campus. Whether you have just a few hours a month to volunteer or are available for a weekly assignment, we have an opportunity that is right for you.
Milestones Autism Resources
4853 Galaxy Parkway, Suite A, Warrensville Heights
216-464-7600 • milestones.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Milestones Autism Resources provides education to the entire autism community through various core programs, including a free autism help desk, individual and family consultations, professional consultations and training, the annual Milestones National Autism Conference, and through a robust website with more than 1,400 autism resources.
What makes your organization different from others?
Milestones is the only organization in Cleveland solely dedicated to autism education, providing individualized guidance at every age, stage and ability. We assist the entire community, from the individuals on the spectrum to the professionals and agencies that support them. In addition, we take pride in being a neutral agency that only promotes evidence-based information.
Do you accept volunteers?
Yes, individuals interested in getting involved with Milestones may contact Special Events Director Vanetta Perry at 216-464-7600, ext. 113.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
Individuals may attend or volunteer at three annual events: Strike It Big, Milestones National Autism Conference and Milestones Annual Benefit. They can serve on one of Milestones’ committees to support our mission, get involved as an outreach volunteer at local events to promote Milestones or assist with projects as an office volunteer.
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland
26055 Emery Road, Warrensville Heights
216-378-2204 • ncjwcleveland.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
LiveSpecial.com, a free and comprehensive online resource for all things required to support individuals and families affected by special needs, is one of National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s signature projects. The website provides the most current medical, social and rehabilitative services and access to information needed to help support any aged person with special needs, whether long-term or short-term.
What makes your organization different from others?
LiveSpecial.com is a local and free resource. The intention is to reach a wide audience of families and clients who can benefit from services. Learning that your loved one has a disability can be overwhelming. Many challenging questions arise: Where do I go to get my services? What services are available? Who can help me? Finding the answers to these and many other questions can be time-consuming and can often result in frustration.
Do you accept volunteers?
As a thought-leader in the community, LiveSpecial.com and NCJW/Cleveland are at the forefront of activities and events in the community and happy to provide hands-on opportunities for those looking.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
NCJW/Cleveland has a program called Judaic Outreach, where volunteers bring full, homemade meals and holiday cheer to clients with chronic mental illness at the Jewish Family Service Association during the holidays. The program helps patients, especially those with no family nearby, enjoy Jewish traditions they previously were not able to celebrate.
Yachad Cleveland
4429 Baintree Road, University Heights
216-299-1004 • yachad.org/cleveland
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Cleveland Yachad offers inclusive social/recreational programming to Jewish children, teens and adults with developmental disabilities. Programs span the gamut, from fitness to volunteerism, the creative arts to Shabbat events or holiday-centered activities. Through our national parent organization, we offer a wide range of summer programs, Israel Birthright trips and support for parents.
What makes your organization different from others?
Yachad’s uniqueness is our emphasis on inclusion. Peers from local elementary and high schools, as well as college students and community members, attend programs as equal participants, creating an integrated community of individuals who learn from each other and develop organic relationships.
Do you accept volunteers?
Yes. Contact Sara Ireland-Cooperman at clevelandyachad@ou.org for more information.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
There are many opportunities for participation, from attending events and retreats to serving on leadership boards and assisting with fundraising efforts and other community programs.
