Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month is a unified effort among Jewish organizations worldwide to raise awareness and foster inclusion of people with disabilities. Many communities offer various programs for those with disabilities, and Northeast Ohio is no exception.

B'Nai Jeshurun Congregation

27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124

216-831-6555 • bnaijeshurun.org

What services does your congregation provide to those with disabilities?

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation has an active inclusion committee which is constantly monitoring for new ways for our synagogue to be both physically and emotionally accessible to everyone. A 30-minute inclusion Shabbat, geared to those who are mentally and physically other-abled and their families, is held every two months. Out next inclusion Shabbat is scheduled for March 27. Other projects have included the installation of a handicapped-accessible main entry and vestibule, large print prayer material, special seating for those who need it, hearing loops, and remodeling one of the bathrooms to be ADA compliant and gender neutral.

What makes your congregation different from others?

B’nai Jeshurun’s uniqueness is its ongoing and very active attempt to ensure that our synagogue is a welcoming and spiritually satisfying experience for everyone. We are constantly on the lookout for what changes can be made to remove all barriers. Several changes have been made, others are in progress, and we have an open mind to new ideas from anyone who has found an obstacle to their being comfortable at our synagogue.

Do you accept volunteers for your programs?

All 20 members of the inclusion committee are volunteers and everyone is welcomed to join. In addition, all the members of our usher corps, all of whom are volunteers, are active partners in providing for those with special needs.

In what ways can people get involved in your congregation to work with others who have disabilities?

We are very open to the idea of getting others involved. Please contact Dr. Gerry Erenberg (gerenberg@gmail.com) or Dale Nash (djnash@roadrunner.com) for further information.

Beth El-The Heights Synagogue

3246 Desota Ave.

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

216-320-9667 • bethelheights.org

Beth El-The Heights Synagogue worships in an older building, which we have greatly altered so those with special needs will fit seamlessly into the congregation without calling attention to their conditions. We removed the long exterior stairway and installed a new entrance foyer with a handicap accessible, Shabbat-compliant elevator with stops at all three of our public floors. The entrance to the foyer is flat, but for a low door sill, and all three floors are flat.

We remodeled the sanctuary-level restroom, adding an ADA-height toilet and a grab bar and moving the sink, so as to make the bathroom more accessible to those with walkers or canes. It is not wheelchair accessible, because we were not able to enlarge the two door frames involved in entering it.

When we remodeled the sanctuary, we invested in wide chairs with thick cushioning that would suit everyone and eliminate any need for specially designated extra wide chairs.

We have purchased prayer books in large print for persons with visual impairment.

We offer assistance to attendees including escorts on an as-needed basis.

What makes your congregation different from others?

We are an independent, unaffiliated synagogue that welcomes all in traditional, egalitarian, and participatory Jewish worship and learning. Although we draw congregants from throughout the metropolitan area, we are rooted in Cleveland Heights, a long-standing center of Jewish life in Cleveland.

Do you accept volunteers for your programs?

Yes, we accept volunteers enthusiastically. We operate with only three part-time employees. Volunteers are essential to all facets of synagogue life.

In what ways can people get involved in your congregation to work with others who have disabilities?

Our social action committee affords opportunities for congregants to pursue a diverse range of initiatives, including working with those with disabilities.

Beth Israel-The West Temple

14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland, OH 44111

216-941-8882 • thewesttemple.org

What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?

We have installed a ramp leading up to our back door, a handicapped restroom, as well as a lift inside to take people with mobility issues up to the second floor sanctuary.

Congregation Shaarey Tikvah

26811 Fairmount Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122

216-765-8300 ext. 101 • shaareytikvah.org

What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?

Congregation Shaarey Tikvah has one specific program we do each year with YouthAbility and the Jewish Family Service Association Ascentia program. It is called “A Very Special Seder.” This year it will happen from 5 to 8 p.m. March 25. It is a full seder meal using an abbreviated and colorful Haggadah using lots of interaction. The meal is followed by singing and dancing. I do not believe any other congregation has a program like this. We have about a dozen Shaarey Tikvah congregants who volunteer as greeters, table hosts and servers. About 50 people attend though we have had as high as 80 in recent years.

Chabad @ CWRU

2049 E 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106

CWRJew.com

What services does your congregation provide to those with disabilities?

We will have a JDAIM Shabbat dinner as part of an international JDAIM Shabbat initiative.

This year the Shabbat dinner will focus on mental health. We will launch a wellness initiative which will be planned and executed by a students. That may include things we do already and new programs like Jewish wellness events, classes and workshops, care packages etc..

Menorah Park

Jennie and Jacob Sapirstein Synagogue

27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

216-831-6500, ext. 7708

What services does your congregation provide to those with disabilities?

Services in the Orthodox tradition are offered at 9:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. daily.

What makes your congregation different from others?

The synagogue at Menorah Park caters to aging adults who live on the campus and welcomes the general community. The synagogue is handicap accessible and large-print books are available. Campus residents enjoy interacting with visitors who often attend the daily minyans, Shabbat and holiday Services and weekly oneg Shabbat.

Do you accept volunteers for your programs?

Menorah Park seeks volunteers to engage with residents and clients with disabilities under our care. Adult volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and experiences bring their time, talent and energy to make a difference in the lives of residents and clients on our campus. Whether you have just a few hours a month to volunteer or are available for a weekly assignment, we have an opportunity that is right for you.

Park Synagogue

East Campus

27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124

216-371-2244 • parksynagogue.org

What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?

Park Synagogue children and teenagers are ensured a Jewish education that is tailored to their individual needs through our center for individualized learning program. This includes using human resources, specially designed learning tools and specialized bar/bat mitzvah training.

What makes your organization different from others?

CommunityUnity is a program for Jewish adults with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. It is open to the entire Jewish Northeast Ohio community and includes participants with or without synagogue affiliation. It is a true adult learning community of Torah study and holiday celebrations with a sprinkling of mitzvot. The members are 20 to 60 years old.

The Temple-Tifereth Israel

26000 Shaker Blvd. , Beachwood, OH 44122

216-831-3233 • ttti.org

What services does your congregation provide to those with disabilities?

The Temple will have a special TGIS (Thank God It’s Shabbat) service at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at to recognize Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month. Led by Rabbi Stacy Schlein and temple arts director Rob Ross, this service will include sign language interpreting by congregant Karen Schiller, large print and Braille prayer books, and the service’s music and readings projected on a large screen. Wheelchairs are available in our lobby and our building and bimahs are accessible. It is our hope that this special inclusion Shabbat will enable all persons to participate fully. Following a multi-million dollar renovation to The Temple in 2016, the building is fully ADA compliant providing handicapped access throughout the building and bimahs, gender-neutral bathrooms, a hearing loop in the sanctuary and chapel, wheelchairs in lobby, projection of prayers on a large screen for the visually impaired, and a service once a month providing sign language interpretation and Braille prayer books, which are both available upon request for other services.

What makes your congregation different from others?

The Temple created an inclusion task force in 2017 to examine issues of inclusion and accessibility. The work of that group is now being implemented by a newly-formed, board-sponsored committee comprised of clergy, staff and lay leaders.

Do you accept volunteers for your programs?

The Temple welcomes volunteers for programs and our services and programs are open to the community. For information or to volunteer, contact The Temple at 216-831-3233.

In what ways can people get involved in your congregation to work with others who have disabilities?

For information, contact The Temple at 216-831-3233.

Information submitted by synagogues