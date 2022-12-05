The Jewish Education Center in Cleveland Heights will honor six educators at its 29th Annual Celebration and Educator Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 at the Mandel JCC Stonehill Auditorium.
“We congratulate these outstanding educators and the institutions in which they work for being models of excellence in Jewish learning and inspiring learners of all ages,” said Marlyn Bloch Jaffe, executive director of the JEC, in a Dec. 2 news release.
The Albert B. Ratner and Jack and Esther Goldberg Israel Fellowship is given annually to two outstanding teachers – one from a day school and another from a supplementary school. The fellowship provides funding for study opportunities in Israel, the release stated.
From the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, academic coach/intervention specialist Christine Catalogna will be honored this year, along with Stacey Steggert, Judaics and Hebrew teacher at Temple Emanu El in Orange.
The Steiger Family Education Grant is awarded annually to an exceptional day school teacher to cover partial costs of formal Judaic study, according to the release. Debbie Clements, junior high and high school math teacher at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, is this year’s recipient.
The Libbie L. Braverman Award is a parent-nominated award that recognizes a teacher who has demonstrated dedication and devotion to teaching and has significantly contributed to developing methods or materials to the Jewish teaching profession, the release stated.
Chosen this year is Linda Wolfe, the Hebrew teacher at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.
The Dr. Lifsa Schachter Early Childhood Educator Award recognizes an early childhood educator that possesses a professional skill set and sophisticated understanding of the unique development, social, emotional and educational needs of children from birth to pre-K, the release stated. Judy McCauley from Solon Chabad Preschool will be this year’s award recipient.
The S. Lee Kohrman Award in Jewish Experiential Education recognizes outstanding experiential or informal “beyond the classroom” Jewish educator(s) in the Cleveland Jewish community, according to the release. This award is focused on educational experiences that take place outside of a traditional classroom and will be awarded to Sheri Gross, director of creating programming at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and director of Testimony Theatre at @akiva in Beachwood. Gross is the Cleveland Jewish News arts and entertainment reviewer.
A sit down dinner is planned for the ceremony. For more information, visit jecc.org.