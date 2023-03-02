B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Shabbat On The Circle Congregational Shabbaton on March 17 and March 18 at Courtyard by Marriott in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood will offer a weekend of sharing stories and building community, and will feature Andre Ivory as speaker.
Ivory, a Jewish educator and motivator from Scottsdale, Ariz., has many ties to Cleveland, including a friendship of many years with Rabbi Josh Foster of Bnai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. This is the synagogue’s first Shabbaton since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very happy to be part of such a fantastic weekend,” Ivory told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The focus of all my presentations is pretty much the same. We’re all created in the image of God, and we deserve to be treated as individual sparks of the Divine. Everything I do, from volunteering to teaching to running our religious school here in Scottsdale, is to make sure everyone knows they are part of the Divine God. The central theme I’m teaching about during the Shabbat on the Circle Congregational Shabbaton is core to who I am and what I believe.
“I’m not only telling my personal story and what it means to find a vessel for your spark and turn the spark into a flame, but also how we view the messages that our early prophet was sending up about Judaism; about our responsibilities to the world and to each other, not just to Jews, but to all people.”
In his youth, life taught Ivory many lessons that brought him to Judaism, he said.
“I was struggling with the passing of my father at 13, where my place in the world was, and I tried going back to the church I grew up in and I didn’t find any connection there,” Ivory said. “The more I studied and learned about Judaism, the more it spoke to me. I spoke to as many rabbis as I could around Los Angeles, and I talked to friends, their parents and anyone else that I could ask a question to, I did. It led me down a path of further discovery. The more answers I got, the more questions I had.”
At age 17, Judaism became his answer. Everyone told him he was too young for such a commitment, but he had seen a lot in his young years, he said.
“I lived in Los Angeles for the first 25 years of my life in multiple neighborhoods, some better, more middle class, but also in my younger years, some not so great, and in places where there were always gang wars,” Ivory said. “My parents pursued better work and education for their kids, so we moved to better neighborhoods. In terms of Judaism, L.A. was a benefit. The community was large, and I had more information and greater access to Judaism because of that.”
Ivory said his “No. 1 ultimate” role model is his dad.
“He taught me key lessons that I still live by today,” Ivory said.