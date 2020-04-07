Jewish Family Services and Jewish Community Center of Youngstown are working with Direction Home of Eastern Ohio to enable individuals, under the Older Americans Act and the Emergency Pandemic Order, to receive home delivery of frozen meals at no cost.
Eligible individuals include those age 60 and older residing in Mahoning County and northern Columbiana County, regardless of income, and adults of any age who have a disabled child in their home. Individuals can receive five meals per week, which are delivered weekly.
For more information or to sign up for meal delivery, call Jewish Family Services at 330-746-7929.