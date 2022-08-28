The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs raised $3,710,064 from 1,019 gifts during its Aug. 28 Super Sunday Kickoff.
The annual fundraising campaign serving the local and global Jewish community launched at the Federation’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building in Beachwood with a community-wide, family-fun event combined with Super Sunday fundraising efforts. The campaign will conclude Dec. 7 with a closing ceremony.
Last year’s Super Sunday fundraising event raised $1,396,626 toward the campaign.
Beth Wain Brandon is serving as the chair of the 2023 and 2024 Campaign for Jewish Needs, following in her father Norman Wain’s footsteps who held the role 30 years ago.