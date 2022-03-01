The Jewish Federation of Cleveland announced the Mandel Myers Fellowship Program, a new scholarship opportunity for Jewish Clevelanders who work as staff at select Jewish overnight summer camps, according to a Feb. 28 news release.
The program is funded by a $1.8 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation and a grant of $150,000 a year for the next three years from the David and Inez Myers Foundation. The purpose is to attract and retain staff at Jewish overnight camps, help students offset the costs of a four-year accredited university, and add professional development experience to make the camp counselor role more competitive with other internships.
“Camp counselors are the heart of the Jewish camp experience,” Federation President Erika B. Rudin-Luria said in the release. “With the Mandel Myers Fellowship Program, Jewish college students from Cleveland will now have an attractive financial incentive to work at Jewish overnight camp, while developing their leadership skills in an enriching Jewish environment. We are grateful for the Mandel Foundation and Myers Foundation for their unwavering support of our community’s future leaders.”
The foundations’ annual investment of $750,000 will award up to 150 scholarships each year, $5,500 for returning camp counselors and $4,500 for first-time counselors, beginning with a pilot program in summer 2022.
“Our college students are being overwhelmed by significant student loan debt,” Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “This debt load is not only a crushing burden for them but presents a meaningful threat to the future stability and vibrancy of our Jewish community. With the Mandel Myers Fellowship Program, we can help offset this burden while empowering counselors to create a meaningful Jewish experience for themselves and their campers.”
Those that receive the scholarship will also partake in professional development workshops during and after the summer camp season which is managed by the Federation in partnership with Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, Jewish Family Service Association, the Foundation for Jewish Camp, Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State University, the release said.
“We have been supporters of Jewish camping for years, which produce active, involved Jewish adults and leaders,” Leslie Dunn, president of the David and Inez Myers Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said in the release. “This timely program simultaneously will provide Jewish students with meaningful leadership development opportunities that will be invaluable to them after graduation and will give Jewish overnight camps the ability to compete for high-quality talent.”
The program will operate in partnership with JFSA and Foundation for Jewish Camp. Eligible individuals must identify as Jewish, be from Greater Cleveland, and be hired by an eligible Jewish overnight camp for summer 2022.
For more information of to apply, contact Leah Taylor at ltaylor@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2853.