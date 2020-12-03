The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will hold its annual Campaign Closing virtually at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
“The Campaign Closing celebration is a culmination of our entire community’s dedication in working together to overcome once-in-a-generation challenges,” Bradley A. Sherman, general campaign chair, stated in a news release. “This year’s campaign took a lot of innovation and flexibility, and I look forward to celebrating the meaningful difference this year’s campaign will make with our dedicated volunteers and generous donors.”
The 30-minute event will highlight the community’s various accomplishments for this year’s annual fundraising effort on behalf of Jewish Cleveland and the global community, the release said. Guests will be the first to hear the results of the campaign.
The community will also recognize Cameron and Dayna Orlean as they receive the 2020 Amb. Milton A. and Roslyn Z. Wolf Young Campaigner of the Year Award. The award recognizes leadership, dedication, and hard work by a young leader on behalf of the Campaign for Jewish Needs.
Last year’s campaign raised $33,102,355 by more than 13,000 donors representing 9,869 gifts.