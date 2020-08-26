Due to uncertain weather conditions, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland will launch its 2021 Campaign for Jewish Needs online only Aug. 27.
The launch was to take place as a drive-through event at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood for a three-hour period. Thunderstorms are possible at night and showers are possible in the afternoon.
The event has been compressed with a half-hour online event that takes place from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
It will include remarks from J. David Heller, board chair, and Bradley A. Sherman, general campaign chair, the debut of the 2021 campaign video, and an interactive community celebration surprise.
To register, contact Lisa Hacker at lhacker@jcfcleve.org or call 216-593-2792.
Those who register prior to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 will receive a gift package.
Those who previously registered for the in-person event do not need to re-register.