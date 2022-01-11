The Jewish Federation of Cleveland named Mozelle T. Jackson as its new CFO, effective July 1.
Jackson, 55, of Solon, will succeed Barry Reis, who previously announced his intention to become special adviser to the president of the organization, according to a Jan. 11 news release. Reis had been in the role since 1991, and started at the Federation as an accounting supervisor in the finance department in 1984. As a special adviser to President Erika B. Rudin-Luria, he will oversee special projects.
To ensure a smooth transition, Jackson will start on March 1, giving her time to work with Reis directly before she takes on the role, the release said. She comes to the organization from Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, where she served as its vice president, CFO and treasurer since 2020. During her tenure, she oversaw a 46-person team and helped improve the organization’s financial structure and strengthen its capacity for future growth, the release said.
Prior to Make-A-Wish, she served as vice president of global finance for Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., a publicly traded financial and retail technology company, after spending eight years as the executive vice president, CFO and chief administrative officer of Cavaliers Holdings, LLC, a privately held sports and entertainment company that includes the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. She began her career in 1988 as a senior auditor at the former accounting firm of Arthur Andersen LLP, the release said.
She serves on the boards of the Achievement Centers for Children and the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and acts as an adviser to the Cleveland Foundation’s Audit Committee. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Cleveland State University in 1988 and is a certified public accountant through the state of Ohio.
“We are thrilled to have Mozelle join our team in this critical role,” Rudin-Luria said in the release. “Throughout her diverse and distinguished career, she has consistently combined her superb technical skills and business savvy with a thoughtful and motivating leadership style that brings out the best in her colleagues.”
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has held a “special place for my family and me since we arrived in the United States and settled in Cleveland in 1970,” Jackson said in the release.
“It is an honor to be able to give back to our community in this capacity,” she said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Federation and its dedicated community leaders to help keep Jewish Cleveland strong.”
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is in Beachwood.