The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has announced its summer mitzvah opportunities for individuals and families.
Volunteering at the Hebrew Cultural Garden will take place from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Sundays through August with tentative dates of June 27, July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 15. Volunteers will weed, plant annuals and turn over planting beds at the garden.
Volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club Garden will take place from 10 a.m. through noon June 27. Volunteers will assist with garden harvesting, weeding and general group cleanup. Group size is limited to 10 to 15 volunteers.
Volunteering through the Drink Local. Drink Tap. Beach Cleanup will take place 10 a.m. to noon July 25 at Perkins Beach at Edgewater. Volunteers will collect trash, litter and other debris and then tally it to help with the organization’s policy making efforts.
The fall cemetery cleanup will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Cleveland.
There are also several volunteer opportunities for adults, such as being a summer field trip volunteer for the Cleveland Sight Center, helping to maintain the J’s children’s garden, being a foster care mentor, acting as a first tee golf assistant, being a Jewish Big Brother Big Sister, or working as a beside magician
To sign up for one of these opportunities, visit, bit.ly/3zMiSsv