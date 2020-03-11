The Jewish Federation of Cleveland sent out a statement to parents of students who attended the AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C.
An employee of the Jewish Education Center, the education arm of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, who was on the bus, was identified as testing positive for coronavirus.
This was the content of that message sent to parents on March 9:
"We wanted to let you know that a member of the delegation that traveled to and from the conference on the bus with your child has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
"We have been in touch with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and were told the following:
"- any child on the bus should be self-quarantined for 14 days and monitored for symptoms (temperature above 100.4; respiratory issues; sneezing; etc.)
"- parents and siblings of the children on the bus do not need to self-quarantine unless the child exhibits symptoms
"If you believe your child is exhibiting symptoms, please contact your personal healthcare provider immediately. For additional information or other questions, please contact the Cuyahoga County Board of Health at 216-201-2000 or www.ccbh.net."