The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host a second community briefing on Ukraine at 3 p.m. April 12 on Zoom. It will be moderated by Federation President Erika Rudin-Luria.
Rudin-Luria and board chair J. David Heller spoke to over 200 people during a March 15 briefing while in Poland to see the relief efforts at the border.
The second briefing will share an update on the situation in Ukraine, and attendees will have the opportunity to hear from representatives from the Federation’s overseas partners, The Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. Both organizations are working on the ground to provide immediate assistance and help immigrants find safety.
To register for the briefing, visit bit.ly/3E0fZGT.