Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High around 35F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.