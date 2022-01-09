The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host monthly mitzvah collections throughout the winter.
In January, the Federation is seeking hygiene products for youth participating in Bellefaire JSC’s homeless and missing youth program and foster care program. The Federation is seeking shampoo/conditioner, body wash, body lotion, deodorant, and brushes/combs during this collection. Donation drop-off will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 in the back parking lot of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
In February, the Federation is seeking new and gently used books for the Kid’s Book Bank. The Kid’s Book Bank will distribute the books to children whose families cannot afford to purchase books. Donation drop-off will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in the back parking lot.
In March, the Federation is seeking baby supplies for the Hebrew Shelter Home and Providence House. The Hebrew Shelter Home provides emergency and temporary housing for Jewish women and children escaping domestic violence or facing imminent homelessness. The Federation is seeking diapers, wipes, pacifiers, crib sheets, burp cloths and board books. Donation drop-off will take place from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 in the back parking lot.
In April, the Federation is holding a casserole collection as part of its Good Deeds Day. The Federation is requesting donors to make their favorite casserole or lasagna and drop it off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10 at the back parking lot.
Registration is required for all events. To register, visit bit.ly/3zxKDoQ.