The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland named its inaugural class of hall of fame and honorees will be celebrated with the kickoff of the organization’s 40th anniversary.
“These are the founders and pillars of our organization who have provided us with a rich history of leadership and research since 1983,” Deborah A. Katz, the organization’s president and member of the inaugural class, said in a news release. “We dedicate our 40th to them. Thank you and congratulations to all,”
Volunteers for the genealogy society assist those looking to connect with their Jewish heritage in Cleveland by accessing court records, combing through newspaper clippings and inspecting cemetery inscriptions. The group holds monthly meetings and events that focus on genealogical research and Jewish family history.
The group will celebrate this milestone with educational programs, social events, and other special happenings, according to the release.
Inaugural class members are: Sylvia Abrams, Leslie Andrzejewski, Marilyn Baskin, Sheldon Baskin, Henry Bitterman, Kenneth Bravo, Phyllis Bravo, Laurel Burkons, Scott Cline, Barbara Davis, Murray Davis, Marlene Englander , Helene Feinsilber, Peter Fredrix, Ron Gallagher, Janet Ghiandoni, Adelle Gloger, Donald Golden, Fran Golden, Stewart Hoicowitz, Madison Jackson, Katz, Jaime Klausner, Paul Klein, Gerald Kliot, Noreen Koppelman-Goldstein, Charles Lissauer, Sean Martin, Russ Maurer, Jeff Morris, Marilyn Myers, Marilyn Perkul, Geraldine Powers, Jane Reidel, Arlene Blank Rich, Judy Rocker, Jane Rothstein, Sherri Routman, Linda Schoenberg, Stuart Schulhof, Robin Selinger, Gary Silverstein, Richard Spector, Cynthia Spikell, Feige Stern, Arthur Stupay, Pam Turner, Vicki Blum Vigil, Amy Wachs, Phyllis Wachs, Becky Werman, Sally Wertheim, Helen Wolf and Paul Wolf.