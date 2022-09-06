Six days after the Cleveland mayor and police chief said they could not fire a Cleveland police officer who made antisemitic posts on social media, three national Jewish organizations called for a full public apology from him, rescission of his awards and “a statement of assurance” that he “does not present a risk and will not be biased against the Jewish community.”

Officer Ismail Quran was named the city’s 2019 officer of the year. He offered a written apology Aug. 24.

In an Aug. 31 joint statement, Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond said they could not fire Quran because he made the posts prior to his hiring in July 2018. They said mandatory cultural competency training will be provided to the division of public services, including Quran, and that a non-disciplinary letter of counseling will be placed in his personnel file.

In a joint statement dated Sept. 6, Canary Mission, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and StopAntisemitism wrote, “Though this is a strong statement by Cleveland’s leaders, the absence of action is the best outcome that Officer Quran could have hoped for. While he is undoubtedly pleased that his antisemitism was dismissed on a ‘technicality,’ the Jewish community is left to wonder – would Officer Quran still be employed if he had posted other forms of bigotry? The lack of any meaningful consequences for Quran sends a disturbing message – discrimination against Jews is tolerated and excused.”

Canary Mission, which documents individuals and organizations that promoted hatred, uncovered Quran’s posts in June. StopAntisemitism also highlighted Quran’s social media posts after Canary Mission brought them to light.

“It’s just utterly disappointing,” Liora Rez, who grew up in Greater Cleveland and is the founder and executive director of StopAntisemitism, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 6. “Without clear action, words of condemnation are totally meaningless.”

James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, which will provide training to Cleveland police officers in 2023, said he is impressed with the seriousness with which Bibb and Drummond have addressed the issue calling their response “heartening.”

Pasch reiterated his initial condemnation of Quran’s anti-Israel and antisemitic social media posts.

“The officer’s statements were abhorrent, and were the worst kinds of antisemitism,” Pasch said, referring to posts on social media from 2011 to 2015 prior to his hiring as a Cleveland police officer. “There’s no excuse for it from anyone in our community, let (alone) an individual who’s taken an oath to protect the community.”

He said the ADL’s education programs will touch on “everything from hiring protocols to training programs on hate crimes and extremism.”

“They are committed to ensuring that they have a division of police and an administration from top to bottom, where hate and antisemitism will not be tolerated,” he said of Bibb and Drummond.

Lee C. Shapiro, AJC Cleveland’s regional director, also condemned Quran’s statements while praising Bibb and Drummond.

“The vicious antisemitic rhetoric used by the officer is unbecoming of any member of law enforcement,” she said in an Aug. 31 email to the CJN. “While he made those statements prior to joining the CDP, they are inexcusable for anyone who wears the uniform. We thank Mayor Bibb and Chief Drummond for their unequivocal condemnation of such language and for taking steps to ensure that hate and antisemitism have no place in Cleveland.”

Pasch did not give much weight to an Aug. 24 letter of apology Quran wrote, saying, “It is near impossible to walk back from such hateful rhetoric.”

Quran’s one-page apology referred to the pain he had caused and said that he has changed.

“Approximately ten years ago, I made comments on social media that do not reflect who I am and what I believe today,” Quran wrote.

“These comments, resurfaced after being long thought deleted, were hurtful and came from a place of ignorance and pain. I truly regret having ever made them. As I write this letter, I am fully aware of the frustration it has caused members of a community that I have sworn to protect and serve. This has also caused me pain. I swore an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Cleveland as a Cleveland police officer. That oath and dedication to the city of Cleveland, my badge and uniform, and the family man I have become is who I am today.”

Quran said he was “ashamed” of his language and wished he could “take those hateful comments back.”

“I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended and pray that I receive a continuing opportunity to show the person I have become,” he wrote.

Drummond and Bibb condemned antisemitism in their joint statement.

“Antisemitism and bigotry are reprehensible and have no place in our community or our police department,” they wrote. “We have zero tolerance for hateful and dangerous rhetoric directed at our Jewish communities. This type of hate speech is a horrible example of explicit bias in our police force. We cannot emphasize strongly enough that discrimination of any kind, against anyone, simply will not be tolerated.”

The statement said the two were “frustrated and disappointed that no charges can be filed against Officer Ismail Quran, despite extensive internal investigations by the Cleveland Division of Police, the city prosecutor, and the law department” because the posts took place prior to his hiring. At that time, the city had not yet implemented key pre-employment, onboarding and training policies, their statement said.

The city has since added behavioral-based interviews, social media monitoring, implicit and explicit bias training and has issued a request for proposals for “mandatory cultural competency training across all public safety divisions.”

“Further, we are collaborating with the Anti-Defamation League on a mandatory training program for all officers and leadership on inclusive policing, hate crimes, violent extremism, and hiring protocols,” the statement reads. “ADL works with law enforcement agencies across the country, at a local and national level, to provide the same professional development programs that will be provided to all (Cleveland Division of Police) employees. All employees in public safety will be required to successfully complete this training by the end of 2023.”

Bibb and Drummond also vowed to continue working with the human resources and ethics divisions to conduct social media training and employee background checks.

The statement also referred to the role of the Cleveland Community Police Commission and the need for police reform.

It read, “While these actions cannot undo the hurt and anger this officer’s behavior has caused our Jewish community, we hope that they illustrate how seriously we take this situation.”