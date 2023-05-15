Elyria Catholic High School will partner with organizations in the Cleveland Jewish community to provide programming following an alleged antisemitic incident at a junior varsity lacrosse game May 1 against Orange High School.
During the game at Elyria Catholic, a member of its coed team allegedly made an antisemitic statement toward the Orange boys’ team. The schools immediately began investigating the incident by speaking to coaches, players and officials at Elyria Catholic, obtaining statements from Orange players, and reviewing video and images from the event, according to a May 10 statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
“Although there is conflicting testimony, the school believes it is reasonable to conclude that an inappropriate comment was made,” the statement read. “Consistent with this conclusion and school policy, Elyria Catholic will take appropriate disciplinary and restorative action.”
It is not clear what disciplinary action the responsible student will face, but the school plans to work with the American Jewish Committee, Maltz Museum, Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee as they collaborate on developing an educational program.
“Elyria Catholic High School and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland are committed to forming students according to the foundational principle that all people are created in the image and likeness of God and, as a result, deserve to be treated with respect and kindness,” the statement read. “Additionally, Elyria Catholic will be using this occasion as an opportunity to further its efforts to instill in its students God’s love for all people by partnering with the American Jewish Committee and the Maltz Museum to provide programming for students that will help to build bridges among people of all faiths and cultures.”
Orange City Schools Superintendent Lynn Campbell wrote in a May 12 email to the Cleveland Jewish News acknowledging receipt of the Diocese’s statement.
“We appreciate that they took this seriously and followed up on this situation,” he wrote.
This is the second incident in a year that the Orange lacrosse program has been the target of alleged antisemitism from an opposing team. In May 2022 during the varsity team’s tournament game, a visiting Lake Catholic High School player appeared to have a swastika on his calf, which an investigation later revealed was done by another player as a “prank.”
The player responsible for the “prank” was barred from walking at his 2022 graduation ceremony and assigning community service. The school did not field a team this year after head coach Chris Hastings resigned following the incident and a search for a new coach was unsuccessful. In August 2022, Orange schools adopted a diversity pledge into their athletic code to be read at varsity home games following the incident.
At the time, the Maltz Museum in Beachwood had extended an offer for the Lake Catholic team to attend a program, which they did. It included a Stop the Hate tour led by a Jewish and a Catholic docent, and then students hears Holocaust survivor Erika Gold’s harrowing story and shared in open dialogue with Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations, told the CJN May 11.
“We’ll see how this future program may mimic or may (be) altered moving forward but we expect that it can look at the core quite similar (as) we will continue to always create a welcoming environment that supports learning and growth for young people,” she said.
Fisher highlighted the honor and privilege for students to meet and hear from a survivor. She also pointed out that education should not feel punitive, but rather is an opportunity to teach and raise young people’s consciousness about othering.
“At the museum, we look to history to better understand our present so that we can build a more inclusive future,” she said.
While in communications with the Diocese and schools’ principals, the museum is working with the other Jewish organizations to develop the new program, and possibly look at how they can work together to be more proactive in the future, she said.
“We’re working collaboratively to see how we can best support an issue that has come up now twice,” Fisher said. “And we know that it’s emblematic of a larger issue. ... It’s not news to anyone that there’s reports of rising antisemitism, and here we are seeing it happen in our own backyard.”
With a rise in antisemitic incidents around the country, Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, told the CJN May 11 that education is key in combating hatred and antisemitism.
“After the incident happened, we reached out to the Diocese to discuss and offer our assistance,” she said. “We’re grateful that the bishop and the school administrators have taken the matter seriously, conducted an internal investigation, condemned the behavior, and are sincere in their efforts to address the situation. And we look forward to working with them and our partners to provide educational opportunities that will both help shed light on antisemitism and build bridges of greater understanding.”
Shapiro later wrote in a May 12 email to the CJN that the AJC and the Maltz Museum had a “productive conversation with key stakeholders at both schools and the Diocese, and we are working together to develop appropriate educational opportunities.”
Susan Borison, chair of the Federation’s community relations committee, echoed this sentiment in sharing appreciation for how the incident was handled and the ability to partner with other organizations to provide resources.
“The Jewish Federation of Cleveland appreciates how seriously the administration at Elyria Catholic and the diocese are taking this terribly sad situation. We hope that from this experience, all involved not only learn the detrimental impact of hate, but also become active participants in combating antisemitism elsewhere,” Borison wrote in a May 12 email to the CJN. “We are proud to partner with the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and the Maltz Museum to ensure that there are educational resources available to everyone in Northeast Ohio. We will continue to work in partnership to combat antisemitism wherever it is.”