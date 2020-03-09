When Dr. George Bernstein began attending Semach Sedek a few years ago, he decided to learn Russian to converse with congregants at his new shul.
The retired trauma surgeon and emergency room physician has engaged in ritual Jewish life since he celebrated his bar mitzvah in Philadelphia.
“I read Torah on a regular basis at my Conservative synagogue through my college years, and I’ve done so in Cleveland a little bit occasionally since then,” said Bernstein, 70.
While Bernstein has recently learned a new language – and spent his professional life facing challenges in the field of medicine – there is one area of knowledge that has remained opaque to him.
“I’ve been wanting the opportunity to try to begin to learn some Talmud, which, even though I’ve been able to learn a lot of things, it always seemed to be more difficult for me in spite of the ArtScroll Talmud translation, which makes it very attainable,” he said.
For the past several months, Bernstein has been one of a core group of men who gathers at Jewish Learning Connection in University Heights four mornings a week to study Jewish texts, philosophy, Talmud and Torah.
The group study, known as Beis Medrash in the A.M., ranges in age and ranges from novice to learned and primarily attracts retirees, but its members share a motivation to explore the texts and ideas they may not have had time to mine when they were engaged in the world of work.
Bernstein said he waited just such an opportunity.
“To have somebody kind of guide you along is just great,” he said.
The first 45-minute session of the morning entails Talmud study. The second session might be parsha study, halacha, musar, history or philosophy.
Rabbi Yossi Nisenbaum leads the Talmud study and either Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum or Rabbi Moshe Stoll conducts the second session.
“They kind of mix it up and make it very interesting,” Bernstein said. “They’re very committed to us.”
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum, who founded Jewish Learning Connection 31 years ago, said the Jewish outreach organization’s primary purpose is to help people to reclaim their heritage in classical Judaism.
While Jewish Learning Connection offers programming for both women and men, this free Monday through Thursday 1½-hour class is open exclusively to men.
Rabbi Yossi Nisenbaum stressed the program is open on a rolling basis and that people are welcome regardless of their educational background.
“No one should feel intimidated by the level they’re on, as the classes are open to all levels,” he said. “We want to give them the opportunity to tackle areas of Torah they never had a chance to.”
For Bernstein, the classes have added a certain richness.
“I enjoy learning more about Judaism and feeling, being able to appreciate our heritage more and being more connected, and I enjoy learning in general,” Bernstein said. “I think this is the most important thing I’m learning. “