The American Jewish Committee’s Virtual Global Forum had world leaders, panelists, AJC staff and members of the Jewish community discussing issues relevant to the organization’s work, Jewish life in the United States and overseas, the rise of antisemitism and how everyone – no matter their religious or ethnic group – has a responsibility to stand up for what is right.
The forum featured comments from outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the United Arab Emirates; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; French President Emmanuel Macron; and Suga Yoshihide, prime minister of Japan; as well as Nureldin Satti, ambassador of the Republic of Sudan; Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui, ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the U.S.; and Alejandro N. Mayorkas, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security. Attendees also heard panelists discuss the mainstreaming of antisemitism and growing Black-Jewish relations in the U.S. Senate. It also celebrated AJC chief policy and political affairs officer Jared Isaacson’s 30th anniversary with the organization.
The forum, from June 6 to June 9, also came with its own big announcements, including the creation of its Abu Dhabi office – AJC’s 13th international office and its first in an Arab country. The office, dubbed The Sidney Lerner Center for Arab-Jewish Understanding, will be led by its first director, Amb. Marc J. Sievers.
An updated publication of the “Children of Abraham: An Introduction to Judaism for Muslims” by Reuven Firestone of Hebrew Union College was also announced, which was first published by AJC in 2001. Plans call for distribution in multiple languages in Muslim-majority countries. Also, Luis Almagro, secretary-general of the Organization of American States, announced June 8 the creation of a new position at the organization, the commissioner for monitoring and combating antisemitism in Latin America.
Additionally, AJC announced the creation of its first Farsi social media account to reach Iranians with the organization’s advocacy work.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, said she believes the forum, “lived up to and surpassed all of her expectations.”
“It was filled with thoughtful programs, incredible speakers and provocative discussions,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News June 14. “I always come away inspired to bring all I learned and heard to our work here in Cleveland.”
Shapiro explained that in the forum’s four days, AJC leaders and guests outlined the organization’s priorities: combating antisemitism, re-imagining the Middle East and securing Israel’s place in it, defining pluralistic and democratic values, and restoring America.
“It is always an honor to hear world leaders speak, those who make definitive statements about the issues we care about,” she said. “I think the sessions on antisemitism, particularly the discussion between (Bret Stephens, New York Times op-ed columnist; Bari Weiss, journalist and author of “How to Fight Antisemitism;” and Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, director of AJC Europe), were provocative and thoughtful.”
On the topic of the new Abu Dhabi office, Shapiro said its founding is a perfect example of what AJC means by “re-imagining what’s possible.”
“Who would’ve thought that when we started engaging with the Gulf 25 years ago that these bonds would come to fruition,” she said. “Those conversations on bipartisanship give me hope, great hope for the work we do and will do moving forward.”
Shapiro said no matter how much is accomplished, there are always going to be challenges ahead. But AJC is ready to rise to the occasion.
“There are a lot of them, but there are also many opportunities,” she said. “And through this global forum, we highlighted those challenges but also the way AJC is rising to meet those opportunities. It allows us to learn and re-imagine the work ahead and work through those challenges. It helps us showcase the work we’ve done, and to frame where we’re going.”
AJC CEO David Harris announced that in 2022, the global forum will return to Washington, D.C., with an in-person format, and to Israel in 2023. Additionally, AJC’s young leadership department will be renamed the Norman E. Alexander Family G Foundation Young Leadership Department in honor of a large gift from a family foundation of the same name.
“We have our work cut out for us. Is it impossible?” Harris asked attendees during his closing address on June 9. “Absolutely not. ... This is not the time to reaffirm the status quo, it’s time to re-imagine what’s possible. ...We can be the authors of history; we can change things for the better.”
For more highlights from AJC’s Virtual Global Forum, visit ajc.org/globalforumnews2021.