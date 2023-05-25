Renowned matchmaker and host of Netflix’s “Jewish Matchmaking” series, Aleeza Ben Shalom is coming to Cleveland June 7.
Hosted by Downtown Chabad, the event at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will feature a meet and greet with Ben Shalom before the main program. During the program, Ben Shalom will talk about her experiences with the show, take the audience on a behind-the-scenes look at her career and invite singles on stage for live matchmaking.
A mixer will follow the main program, where guests are invited to continue the conversation about the show.
The Bar Association is at 1375 E. 9th St., Suite 2, Cleveland.
Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit bit.ly/43t9k3o.