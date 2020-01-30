When Abby Stein describes where she grew up, her answer is always the same.
“Geographically, New York City; culturally, kind of 18th century Eastern Europe.”
While struggles with faith and culture challenge many people, growing up in the Chasidic community in Brooklyn, Stein battled with her own internal dilemma: she’s transgender.
Born the first son in a dynastic rabbinical family, Stein’s future was naturally headed toward leading the next generation of Chasidic Jews in her community. But she knew herself to be the woman she was inside, and that future she was born into was not for her.
As a young adult – yet after receiving rabbinical ordination – she left the community in pursuit of self-discovery. And in 2019, four years after coming out as a woman, Stein penned her personal memoir “Becoming Eve: My Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman,” where she focuses mainly on her life growing up and the social norms she experienced.
There will be two talks hosted by Cleveland Hillel, where Stein will discuss her memoir and personal stories regarding her experiences in the Chasidic, Jewish and LGBTQ communities. The open conversations will take place Feb. 5 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and Feb. 6 at Oberlin College in Oberlin.
“I see these events as an opportunity for engagement,” Stein said. “I never write down my speeches because I like to talk from my heart and have conversations with people. I want to talk about the topics (the audience) wants to talk about. There are going to be stories about the Chasidic community, about Judaism, gender, the LGBTQ and trans community. Where are we as a society – both in the Jewish community and in the U.S. as a whole – when it comes to the LGBTQ community? The details of how we discuss that is going to be up to the audience and what kind of questions come up. I start my sessions asking people what brought you into the room, and what did you want to talk about most?”
Stein, 28, will use video and photo presentations, but she relies on the audience to make each discussion different. And after leading hundreds of similar sessions, Stein is no stranger to telling her story and urging others to tell theirs. She was asked to speak locally by a Cleveland Hillel student via social media, inspiring Cleveland Hillel to create the two-night event.
“When I came out, I wasn’t planning on becoming a public figure,” said Stein, of New York City and who attends Romemu, a Jewish congregation also in New York. “Then I wrote my coming out blog post, and it went viral overnight. So many people started reaching out, and within a few days, I had a list of like 15 people who reached out to me who also came from a Chasidic community who identified as trans.”
“By sharing my stories, it can help so many – not just with the trans community. I get people reaching out on a daily basis, people who are LGBTQ, from the Chasidic community, people in other fundamentalist religious communities and just everyone. I’d look on social media and would see comments from people I’d never met. That’s the kind of the power that a story has.”
Stein urges people of all backgrounds to attend the talks for a chance to learn and hear new points of view. But most importantly, she hopes those in attendance learn to appreciate diversity.
“We’re living in a world where there are a lot of misconceptions between the Jewish community and the Chasidic community on the LGBTQ community and on the intersections of it all,” she said. “I believe that every person who’s going to walk into the room that evening, whether the 5th or the 6th, is an activist.”
Moreover, she said more people being engaged in LGBTQ issues has the power to help those communities as a whole.
“Trans people specifically are one of the most vulnerable, most persecuted groups in our country today,” she said. “Trans people are literally being killed on the streets. And every person that shows up is helping. By simply showing up, you’re making such a powerful statement – to you, to the people in the room who might be struggling, to the people that you might tell before or after that you’re going to that event. And you’re making a message that you are open, that you want to listen and accept, embrace and celebrate people for who they are. And that is extremely powerful.”
Funds raised from ticket sales will go toward establishing a Jewish LGBTQ students fund at Cleveland Hillel.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.