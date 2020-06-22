Adopt a Neighbor, an international youth led volunteer tutoring program sponsored by the Moise Safra Center, is looking to expand its services, according to a news release from the organization.
The organization’s mission is to assist Jewish communities with their educational needs while children stay home from school, according to the release.
Adopt a Neighbor matches high school students who have previous tutoring experience with children seeking extra help. Matches are based on tutors’ area of expertise and the students’ needs. Tutors create a personalized schedule and curriculum for each student, which can include homework help, confidence in general studies or Judaic subjects and reading assistance.
Neighbor program has offered its tutoring services to 150 Jewish children in more than 10 states and five countries, and the organization is looking to “significantly expand,” according to the release.
For more information, visit adopt-a-neighbor.org.