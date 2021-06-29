The Jewish Youth Climate Movement will host a summer leadership retreat at the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center in Falls Village, Conn. JCYM is the first and only national Jewish-youth-led movement dedicated to combatting climate change and is presented through Hazon.
The retreat will be the group’s first in-person event after a 2019 launch. At the retreat, more than 20 members of the JCYM national leadership board will participate in workshops, brainstorm action plans and create goals for the movement to expand.
Those in grades of six through 12 can become a member. Individuals and institutions such as synagogues, day schools and JCCs, can also begin kvutzot, or groups.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3pXKZQL or contact Cleveland native and JCYM co-founder Liana Rothman at liana.rothman@hazon.org.