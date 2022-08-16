The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security provider, JFC Security, LLC, launched a new technology-based community monitoring system directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to a news release.
Trained security personnel at the communications center watch a live feed provide from more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree view security cameras and 26 automated license plate readers to look for suspicious behavior or anomalies to typical day-to-day activities. The system created and implemented by JFC Security comprises Jewish institutions across Northeast Ohio and is the first-of-its-kind in the United States, modeled after similar systems successfully used in various European cities, the release stated.
“The creation of this system is part of our ongoing efforts to help keep Jewish Cleveland open, welcoming, and safe to all in the face of growing Jew hatred and antisemitic violence in our society,” Keith Libman, chair of the Cleveland Federation’s Security Committee, said in the release. “This advanced system transforms passive security cameras into a real-time monitoring tool. When it comes to community security, it is always better to ‘review and rule out’ than ‘respond’ after the fact.”
The system was recently featured at the 2022 National Homeland Security Conference in a session called Creating Public/Private Partnerships to Protect Faith Based Communities. The annual conference brings together hundreds of professionals from across the country with backgrounds in homeland security, law enforcement, fire and emergency management to learn best practices in homeland security and see new emerging technology to support their mission.
“Our new system accelerates the two-way communications with law enforcement at a time when Jewish institutions and lives are under a greater threat,” Oren Baratz, Federation’s senior vice president of external affairs, said in the release. “It’s a natural complement to the extensive safety training we do throughout the community.”