Jewish Family & Community Services and Jewish Community Center of Youngstown recently received a $7,500 grant for their mobile meals program from Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern Ohio.
The mobile meals program provides meals to those 60 and older in need in Mahoning, Trumbull and northern Columbiana counties. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Direction Home of Ohio, JFCS and JCC have delivered over 125,000 meals.
The Community Foundation grant for the mobile meals program is funded by the Trumbull County Community Foundation, the O’Brien Children Memorial Fund Trumbull, and the James T. & Geraldine A. Weller Sr. Family Foundation.
Jewish Community Center of Youngstown offers social, cultural, educational and recreational programs in a Jewish environment.
JCC and JFCS are agencies of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.