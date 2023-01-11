Jewish Family & Community Services and the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will provide home-delivered meals through Trumbull County Senior Levy Services to people 60 and older who live in Trumbull County and qualify. Each participant will be delivered five meals per week. The meals will be prepared fresh at the JCC, frozen and delivered. Participants must be homebound, unable to prepare their own meals and meet nutritional requirements.
For more information, visit jewishyoungtown.org/jmeals.