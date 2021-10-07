The Jewish Federations of North America held its general assembly virtually Oct. 3, where speakers covered topics including antisemitism, security and strengthening the Jewish community on a national and international level.
The GA is usually held in-person and over multiple days, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held online over 90 minutes.
In attendance was Enid Rosenberg, a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s board of trustees. Rosenberg said it was vital she attended to see what’s going on across the Jewish world and beyond her scope in Cleveland.
“In Cleveland, we have a very, very special Federation, but sometimes you want to see what’s going on nationally and internationally,” Rosenberg said. “I really got a great a flavor of what’s going on everywhere (in the GA).”
Speakers included JFNA President and CEO and former Clevelander Eric Fingerhut, who emphasized the efforts undertaken by federations to continue normal Jewish life despite effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fingerhut said that last year, while the federations’ human services agencies that provide mental health, vocational services and cash assistance were under stress, JFNA raised $18 million in matching funds from foundations and individual donors, which through its 100-plus federations was multiplied into $62 million.
That raised money was then sent to frontline service providers across the continent.
Security was a key topic covered in the GA, where it was announced that a three-year initiative, called LiveSecure, was established to ensure that all 146 communities across the country with a Jewish Federation have the Community Security Initiative. Currently, the initiative is in place at 45 federations across the country.
“That will more than triple the current number of communities with comprehensive community security initiatives,” said Julie Platt, JFNA national campaign chair and chair of LiveSecure. “And we want to help our existing security initiatives to upgrade and continually address emerging threats.”
According to JFNA, the Community Security Initiatives serve as a single point of contact for critical incident coordination, information and intelligence sharing, safety and security training, and resources for every Jewish institution in a community.
The initiative will cost $54 million, which, according to a JFNA news release, is the largest campaign in Federation history.
The GA also featured words from non-Jews, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., vice chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
Rosenberg said Torres and Haley spoke about support for Jewry and Israel, and how antisemitism “gets cloaked in the boycott, divestment, sanctions movement.”
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed participants near the end of the GA, calling for a closer relationship between Jews in Israel and the Diaspora. The pandemic, he said, reaffirmed the significance of community and Jewish organizations like JFNA.
“This is the main crux of my message today,” Herzog said. “We must all act together. We have the leadership, we have the strength, the resources, the structure to overcome any setbacks, and we must do this. As president of the state of Israel, I will make it my mission to strengthen the lines of communication, to reinforce the underlying bonds and mutual responsibility.”
The GA also included a performance by Eden Alene, a Jew of color and a Eurovision semifinalist, as well as a performance by a choir of young Jews of color, Rosenberg said.
To Rosenberg, the GA was an engaging, inspiring success. She said it covered each topic in a quick yet detailed matter, and that the virtual format worked well.
Rosenberg walked away with pride in her city of Cleveland she said, after seeing how the Jewish Federation of Cleveland works to combat these issues plaguing the Jewish world.
“It’s not learning, it’s enhancing what we know that’s going on everywhere, being very proud of Cleveland, and knowing we’re doing an unbelievable job in all the different things that were mentioned,” Rosenberg said. “That’s really what my takeaway is: how strong our community is, and how we all have to stand up together for not only our Cleveland Jewry, but Jews nationally and internationally.”
