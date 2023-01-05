Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s board members and staff recently delivered 100 bags filled with games, crafts and holiday-themed snacks to its clients to celebrate the holiday season. The goal of the program was to visit those who have no other family or are otherwise isolated during the holiday season. “This has become a tradition since the pandemic began and our clients love it,” Debbie Chickering, executive director of JFSA’s achieving potential division, said in a news release. “Our board and staff really enjoy working together to make this holiday extra special for clients.” | Photo / Jewish Family Service Association
JFSA board members, staff deliver holiday bags
