Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland will collaborate with the Cleveland Chesed Center as of Aug. 2. The formal partnership was approved by the boards of JFSA Cleveland and the Cleveland Chesed Center.
The collaboration offers expanded access to Jewish families facing financial distress, homelessness and domestic violence with wrap‐around services, including employment, financial literacy, temporary housing, kosher food, clothing and school supplies, according to a news release.
JFSA and the Cleveland Chesed Center have worked together on an informal basis since the center’s inception six years ago, when it was created to address the alarmingly high percentage of Jewish families facing financial insecurity, as cited by the 2011 Jewish Federation of Cleveland Population Study.
Rabbi Avrohom Adler, executive director of the Cleveland Chesed Center, has assumed the leadership role in JFSA’s Strengthening Families division, which oversees the Hebrew Shelter Home, KNOW Abuse teen dating violence prevention, Jewish Campership, Domestic Violence Services and Forward Focus financial literacy programs.
Together with the Chesed Center, it is expected that close to 1,000 Jewish households will be served annually, according to the release.
“The needs and challenges confronting our community are constantly shifting and growing,” Adler said in the release. “This collaboration will ensure that we are better‐positioned to meet these needs and to serve the most vulnerable Jewish families in the entire Greater Cleveland area.”
Dan Zelman, JFSA board chair said he expects real benefits for the community.
“Two organizations collaborating together can accomplish a lot,” he said in the release. “However, two organizations under one umbrella, with a unified mission and a broad range of programs already in place, can have a much greater impact.”
For more information, visit jfsa‐cleveland.org or call 216-292-3999.