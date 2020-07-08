Solon resident Kaleb Lloyd ended his night July 1 with a performance.
He had two drum sticks firmly gripped in each hand, his red drum set laid before him and the beat of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” echoing in the air with each impact. He mixed his drumming with pantomime and dancing to create an expressive, unique show.
With his iPad positioned before him broadcasting to Zoom, Lloyd performed in Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility talent show, witnessed by 50 YouthAbility ambassadors’ loved ones and JFSA members.
Lloyd, who has Down syndrome, was thrilled for the opportunity to mix playing drums with virtually seeing his friends from YouthAbility, a program that provides disabled and at-risk youth with local volunteer and vocational activities and social enrichment.
“I was excited,” said Lloyd, who’s 26. “I like to perform for my friends and play drums.”
His act, fine tuned over a week of practice and a rehearsal, featured his love for Jackson’s music, which he’s been a fan of for five years.
Seeing Lloyd and the 13 other participants shine was Horvitz YouthAbility coordinator Heidi Solomon’s goal when creating the virtual event.
“I was just thinking of different ways that they could showcase what they’re good at, and they really enjoyed performing in our show when we did that in person,” Solomon said. “(The talent show was) for them to feel good about themselves and have fun.”
Solomon said the ambassadors signed on early to two daily Zoom meetings as part of YouthAbility’s COVID-19 virtual programming, and excitedly shared what they were practicing leading up to the talent show.
“I’m trying as much as possible to provide enriching experiences for them that are safe,” she said. “As we’re planning our activities during this period of COVID-19, in addition to doing Zoom, I’m trying to do things that give them something to do at home during the day so that there is a physical activity connected with the virtual activity.”
Following a rehearsal, the ambassadors were talent show ready.
Parents, friends and non-performing YouthAbility ambassadors signed on to view the acts ranging from song and dance to air guitar.
Solomon played performers’ music, including “Firework” by Katy Perry, “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys and “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.
Five guest judges consisting of three JFSA staff members and two adult YouthAbility volunteers provided scores using handmade signs that read “Awesome,” “Good job” and “10.”
Solomon provided the performers with support items for their acts if needed, like large posters with their songs’ lyrics on them, or props to help visualize their performance.
“Everybody was a winner, and each of them performed to the best of their ability,” Solomon said. “With the audio, you can hear a lot of them better if they sing a capella, which is really hard. A lot of them tried it, and I was so proud of them.”
Not only was Solomon dazzled by the ambassadors who took to the stage or supported their friends, but she’s amazed by the about 100 active ambassadors who made the adjustment from in-person to virtual YouthAbility programming. During the pandemic, YouthAbility had to make a swift change from in-person programming where ambassadors would bake and sell cookies, to virtually accessible at-home programming including pantomime, a short story club, an art exploration program and scavenger hunts.
“Our ambassadors at YouthAbility have been amazingly resilient, and I am so impressed by how well they’ve adapted to Zoom,” Solomon said. “Given their backgrounds, it could be really, really hard, but they have a great attitude. We obviously really needed to change the nature of what we do. I try to have a combination of skill building and fun, and they’ve adapted amazingly well.”
Despite all the negatives the pandemic created, the virtual programming allowed Solomon to see the love the ambassadors hold for one another.
“The connection that they have with each other is one of the most beautiful things,” Solomon said. “They’re so excited to see one another when the Zoom starts. We’ve had a few people join the group during this time, and even though they’ve never met this new ambassador in person, they’re just as welcoming.”
Among those welcoming individuals is Lloyd, who transitioned to YouthAbility’s virtual programming with ease. He looks forward to all the activities, especially story club, and seeing some of his favorite faces that the pandemic keeps away from him sheathed behind glass.
“I like to be with my friends, but it is fun to see them on my iPad,” Lloyd said.