Jewish Family Service Association has implemented new measures and altered services to protect clients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pepper Pike-based organization said in an email changes will be enacted in a range of its services, including:
Older adult services
• JFSA will continue to provide home care to older adults and other home-bound clients for as long as permitted, following state and federal guidance.
• Continue to deliver kosher-cooked meals, groceries and other supplies to isolated and home-bound clients.
• Group social programs are canceled until further notice. JFSA staff will monitor high-risk, elderly and disabled clients who live alone. And when needed, home visits will be made.
Mental health services
• Clinical counseling and case management will be conducted by phone. State statuses are being changed where necessary to allow for telehealth.
• Face-to-face services to provided outside of JFSA offices only when needed and can be offered safely following state and federal guidance
• If necessary, psychiatry services will be conducted on-site for current clients. Services will be provided via telephone when possible.
Services for individuals with developmental disabilities
• JFSA to continue to provide residential supports for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Individual and family services
• Emergency financial assistance for families economically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak should contact Access Jewish Cleveland at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland at 216-292-4636 to inquire about local, county and state resources.
• Domestic violence services will be conducted by phone and face-to-face meetings outside of JFSA as needed and as can be offered safely. The organization is “especially concerned with the potential for clients to be quarantined with abusive spouses or partners. We’re in communication with state and national partners to prepare the smartest approaches and solutions as circumstances dictate,” the email said.
• Hebrew Shelter Home will continue to provide a safe haven, kosher meals and wrap-around case management services for women and children it houses.
• Forward Focus financial literacy programming will be conducted by phone and online.
Youth services
• College Financial Aid staff will provide services via telephone. Applications for financial aid for the 2020-21 school year are due by April 1, 2020. Updated instructions are at awardspring.com.
• KNOW Abuse™ Teen Dating Violence Prevention will be offered to schools and organizations via online platforms.
• Applications for camperships for the 2020 summer season are available at jfsa-cleveland.org.
For more information, contact JFSA at 216-292-3999.