After challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to rethink the kind of spaces it provides its programs in, Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland has purchased the building at 23900 Commerce Park Road in Beachwood to house three of its programs.
The building will be home to JFSA’s Day Support program, the Horvitz YouthAbility program and PLAN of Northeast Ohio when it opens at the end of June or early July.
“We weren’t necessarily going to act on it, but this opportunity came up, and the space in and of itself literally couldn’t be more perfect for our needs, and that’s for a variety of reasons,” Susan Bichsel, president and CEO of JFSA, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 1.
She said nothing needs to be done to the space as there is a large open space for its programming, two examination rooms for pop-up clinics, a kitchen and a small kitchen for lunch or evening snacks, and some small rooms that can be used for art therapy.
“It just was really a way to take all of these groups that have been operating in different spaces, put them together,” Bichsel said. “And the bonus is they’re now going to also be able to do some things together and we can combine some of the resources that we had operating sort of separately.”
The pandemic had presented many challenges, including social distancing, masking and social isolation, and JFSA had to find ways to stay open safely for its clients. This led to many programs being curtailed and the process of rethinking its spaces.
The Day Support program, which provides weekly individual and group activities for adults with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities, previously leased space at Park Synagogue and most recently at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Now the new location will allow the group to have its own space and collaborate with other JFSA programs.
YouthAbility serves disabled and at-risk youth by engaging in community-based activities. With weekly play practice, the group will benefit from the large open space to move around in.
PLAN is a membership organization for people with mental illness, Autism spectrum disorder and other cognitive impairments. The members will be able to use the space for activities like yoga, Zumba or socializing in the evening with a movie night.
The almost 9,200 square-foot building, managed and sold by Jeffrey Kahn, is two buildings that are attached. JFSA will occupy the front building, Suite 100, which was previously used for an adult day care center.
Kahn, as a supporter of JFSA, previously led the search and purchase of JFSA’s headquarters in Pepper Pike and jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this project.
“When the opportunity arose to work something out with JFSA, we jumped at it and we made part of it a contribution,” Kahn told the CJN. “And it’s just part of a synergy that we have, my wife and I have with Susie and JFSA. The building was not for sale, but when Susie saw it and asked if they could buy it, I said, ‘If that’s what you want to do, we’ll do it.’”
According to Cuyahoga County records, the building was purchased for $1 million, and in 2022, the building was valued for taxation purposes at $600,000.
When asked about the cost, Kahn said, “There was a fair market value appraisal shared with JFSA and then building ownership discounted that so as to be a lead donor. Not the biggest donor, just a lead donor.”
Bichsel said funding for the project came from a lot of community support, which will be further acknowledged when the new building opens.
“It was a great deal and the families were so energized that we were able to pull it together quickly and make it happen quickly because there was just so much support and backing for it,” she said.