Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland purchased the building where its Chesed Center operates at 1898 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights from the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland on June 22.
Chesed Center, which became part of JFSA in 2021, has been leasing and using about half of the over 16,000-square-foot building from Hebrew Academy since the center’s conception in 2015. Now, after purchasing the building for $350,000, according to Rabbi Avrohom Adler, JFSA plans to start renovations and bringing in additional services.
“We really feel that we’ll be able to reach out to the community that much more and be able to provide necessary services,” Rabbi Avrohom Adler, director of the Chesed Center, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 26. “Our clients will be able to be served in a more wholesome manner with this holistic approach of being able to help them with other services at the same time.”
He said more food banks in America are using a model of providing additional services to clients as opposed to sending them elsewhere, making the experience more convenient and efficient for families. The purchase of the building will allow JFSA to bring in other services like Forward Focus, which helps people with financial literacy, credit card debt, budgeting and employment, as well as provide case management for families and pop-up clinics.
Susan Bichsel, president and CEO of JFSA, said the concept behind the pop-up clinics would be to have vaccination clinics if needed, a clinic for back-to-school physicals, or provide flu shots.
“So, we wouldn’t have a fully functioning clinic down there, but we will be able to bring more like a pop-up clinic for a day concept for certain activities,” she told the CJN June 26.
Chesed Center will remain open during the renovation, which will focus on making upgrades and promoting safety and security.
“The immediate renovation will be to promote safety, security and to continue providing our clients with a dignified shopping experience,” Adler said. “And because of that, we’ll be doing the parking lot and outside of the building to give it a good appearance. And soon afterwards, we will be starting the renovations in the building which will bring eventually JFSA’s other services into the Chesed Center building.”
Bichsel said the organization received a significant lead gift from Lois Davis for the purchase of the building and to start addressing the most critical needs, like the parking lot, with work starting right away.
“That really was what I would call a health and safety issue (that) needs to be addressed right away,” Bichsel said of the parking lot. “We reached out to some foundations and some other donors, (and) as we’re able to, we’ll move on to the other renovation.”