Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland purchased an office building at 23900 Commerce Park Road in Beachwood, according to Cuyahoga County auditor’s website.
The county values the property at about $600,000, and the seller, 23900 BCP LLC, owned the 57-year-old office building for about 10 years. The company is an affiliate of Commercial Property Partners, which lists JFSA donor Jeffrey Kahn as president.
Before CPP, Kahn was president of NAI Daus, a commercial real estate company acquired by Medina’s Pleasant Valley Corp in 2019.
The building was bought by 23900 BCP LLC in November 2013 for $575,000, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website.
JFSA, a nonprofit organization based on Chagrin Boulevard in Pepper Pike, serves its community from locations in Cleveland Heights and Akron. JFSA moved from 24075 Commerce Park Road in Beachwood in 2019.