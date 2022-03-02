The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which negotiates with the German government, is allocating $5,182,315 to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland to support about 600 Holocaust survivors in Northeast Ohio with home care and other support.
The Cleveland allocation ranks 15th worldwide among the 300 agencies receiving a total of $720 million to provide home care and services to support 120,000 Holocaust survivors throughout the world.
The largest grant – $36.2 million – goes to the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island in New York.
A total of $11.3 million will go toward services for Holocaust survivors throughout Ohio. The survivors served by this allocation in Ohio and around the world live independently, and the services are meant to allow them to continue doing so.
Jewish Family Service of the Cincinnati Area will receive $4,225,063 to support 124 Holocaust survivors, and Jewish Family Services of Columbus will receive $1,942,640 to support 194 survivors.
“About 20 years ago, the issue of home care and social services became much more apparent because survivors were aging,” Greg Schneider, executive vice president at the Claims Conference, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 25. “And even with pensions, the payments, they were receiving, there were survivors who needed home care, or who were who were very poor, and who needed food or medicine or … additional welfare services. And so we began to fund a program of welfare services.”
In the United States, the Claims Conference partners with Jewish Family Service agencies to provide the services.
Schneider explained the irony of this being the largest allocation even as the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles.
“Although the absolute number of Holocaust survivors is decreasing, the needs of those that remain alive are increasing,” he said. “So as you get older, you get sicker, you get more disabled, you spend on your assets, you get poorer, you don’t get healthier, don’t get wealthier. And because of that, the increasing needs still out-pace the mortality rate. So we are projecting that probably, maybe two years, something like that, the mortality will be so great that the total funding requirement will decrease. But for now, we’re still in a period of increasing needs.”
[ Gelbarts' Holocaust experiences 'Undeniable' in CBS special show ]
In Cleveland, more than 90% of the allocation will go toward direct care, including personal care, skilled nursing and chore housekeeping, Sheri R. Sax, grants officer at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, told the CJN March 1. Less than 10% of the allocation goes toward case management, transportation, socialization and administration.
“They have suffered terrific trauma, multiple types of trauma over extended periods of time in their formative years,” Sax said. “And so we ... have been providing what we call patient-centered, trauma-informed care. And that’s why so much of it is really one on one. We become the family that they don’t have.”
The survivors served in Northeast Ohio range in age from 77 to 101 years old.
“The cost of delivering that (has) grown quite extensively, as you can imagine. ... The cost of delivering the care to clients has just increased tremendously,” Jaime Lowy, associate director of Caring At Home at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, told the CJN Feb. 28.
She said that the increase in cost is mostly attributable to the loss of 30% of JFSA’s home health aides and cleaners early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had fewer staff delivering more and more services, so it costs a lot more to deliver services,” Lowy said.
JFSA has, meanwhile, reached out to other providers to help provide home care.
Home care costs range depending on the number of hours, Lowy said. For example, 40 hours of home care a week costs more than $60,000 a year. If someone were to receive round-the-clock home health care, that would cost more than $200,000 annually.
In order to receive the allocations, agencies must provide matching funds.
[ 100 candles light up Chardon Square in inaugural Kristallnacht commemoration ]
Cleveland JFSA’s match is $190,066 and is provided by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Holocaust survivors have a constellation of different issues from their peers.
“There are a whole range of deprivations that were endured during childhood, during which was the Shoah for these people, that lead to a whole ... overlay on top of regular geriatric issues, an overlay of additional needs,” Schneider said, referring as an example to childhood nutrition.
Many survivors did not get an adequate supply of fresh vegetables as children in ghettos.
“So the health of your teeth is directly affected by calcium, the bones and the teeth,” Schneider said. “So we see greater needs physical needs amongst the survivor population."
“Second, there are psychological needs that people don’t really realize,” adding that as people age, they tend to review their lives. “And when these people are looking back on their lives, they’re looking back on the formative years the most seminal experience of their lives was the Shoah, was a concentration camp, was running and hiding and not having food, and seeing their parents and grandparents and communities shot. … So it’s very common to have night terrors and to have all sorts of late-onset psychological issues.”
In addition, he said, many Holocaust survivors were deprived of education, and most have no financial support from family to fall back on.
“So in their later years, when some people rely on accumulated family wealth, or inherited wealth, they have absolutely nothing,” he said.
[ Kol Israel Holocaust memorial commemorates 60th anniversary ]
The Claims Conference also provides direct aid to Holocaust survivors. In 2021, the Claims Conference distributed approximately $820 million in compensation to more than 210,000 survivors in 83 countries.
Karen Mozenter, CEO of Jewish Family Services of Columbus, told the CJN that her agency will use the allocation in the following ways: $1,547,134 will go toward home care, $252,923 is for case management and $142,583 is for agency expenses.
“There are survivors who have died over the last few years,” she said. “There are survivors who have moved away, and there are survivors who have moved here. In fact, we’ve seen a trend of seniors in general, that also applies to survivors, where they’re moving closer to be with family, because of the isolation they’ve experienced in the last two years.”
She said of Central Ohio’s 194 Holocaust survivors recognized by the Claims Conference, 16 died within the past year, six moved into Central Ohio, and two moved away.
Not every survivor applies for survivor status through the Claims Conference, Mozenter said, because of the barriers and documentation required.
“You have to prove where you were during the war,” Mozenter said. “Where were you on this date? What did you see, provide documentation, which many of them don’t have for obvious reasons. So it can be very traumatizing. Some people choose not to go through it. And some people choose not to go through it until they really need the help.”
JFS of Columbus’ match was $79,765 and provided by the Holocaust Survivor Initiative, initially launched by the Wexner Family Foundation. That source of funding has allowed JFS to leverage $10 million in funding from other sources to provide services to Holocaust survivors since 2014, Mozenter said, including Jewish Federations of North America, Franklin County Senior Options.
[ Weinstein, Brent push national status for Holocaust Memorial ]
Of the total amount that goes to Jewish Family Service of the Cincinnati Area, $3,525,965 goes toward home care, $221,459 goes to case management, $206,190 goes to supplemental services including food and transportation, and $271,449 goes toward administrative overhead, Meredith Davis, director of the Center for Holocaust Survivors, told the CJN March 2.
The Cincinnati match of $154,845 was supplied by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and three foundations: the Bahmann Foundation, the InfoTrust Foundation and the Rosenthal Foundation.
Davis said in the last two years, the number of Holocaust survivors served by the Claims Conference funding has dropped.
“COVID-19 had a major effect on the survivor community,” Davis said. “We unfortunately lost several clients from COVID and some other clients just through the normal aging process. We’ve been really glad also to identify some new clients who were not previously receiving services and be able to connect with them.”
Davis expressed gratitude for the bump in funding.
“The past two years have been difficult for finding home care agencies and workers because of the pandemic, but the need is still really great in this area,” Davis said. “So we’re really grateful to the Claims Conference for giving us extra funding to support the needs of our survivors.”
“We receive thank you cards, you know, handwritten thank-you notes that just make you cry, they’re so beautiful,” Mozenter said. “And they have really said they wouldn’t be able to live independently, or even to live at all, without this kind of support. They refer to our staff as their lifeline.”