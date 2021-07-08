Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland announced July 8 its plans to partner with local synagogues and organizations to administer a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone ages 12 and up.
Participating organizations include Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Beth Israel-The West Temple and the Mandel Jewish Community Center. Individuals from the entire community, regardless of affiliation, are welcome.
“As society continues to emerge from the global pandemic, it is critical that we make every effort to create easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine for our community members,” Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk, senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, said in a news release. “We felt now was an ideal time for these ‘pop-up’ clinics – before children start going back to schools and families start gathering for the High Holy Days.”
Through support from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and volunteer organizations from volunteer organizations Serve the Moment and the Cleveland Vaccine Volunteer Network, the following clinics will provide the Pzifer vaccine:
July 11: 10 a.m. to noon at the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood
July 14: 4 to 8 p.m. at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
July 19: 4 to 8 p.m. at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
July 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beth Israel-The West Temple, 14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland
Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Interested community members can book their first and second appointments at bit.ly/3yBiBXN. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be asked to wait 15 minutes for monitoring. During that time, participants who haven’t registered for their second dose will have the opportunity to do so. The second dose will be given at a follow-up clinic at the same location three weeks later, or at the JFSA medical clinic in Pepper Pike.