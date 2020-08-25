Now in its 15th year, Jewish Family Experience celebrated the completion of its first new Torah scroll Aug. 23, with an afternoon of celebratory activities outdoors.
The Torah, the gift of Dr. Phil and Jen Michaelson in memory of Phil’s father, Dr. Paul Michaelson, was written in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area, with local scribe Rabbi David Behboudina assisting in the final ceremony.
The congregation began holding Shabbat services about five years ago, Rabbi Sruly Koval said, and a family donated a refurbished Torah scroll at that time.
“Phil decided it would be a nice way to honor his father’s memory by donating a new Torah in his dad’s honor,” Koval told the Cleveland Jewish News. JFX had a second Torah on loan, so the arrival of the new Torah was an important moment for the congregation.
Koval said initial plans to hold the ceremony in April were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Finally, we’re here outdoors, safe and hopefully dry,” Koval said.
Showers fell briefly, but not on the ceremony or on the activities preceding it, in which about 30 families could participate in filling in letters of the Torah, then go through a circuit of activities set up in booths, including an art legacy project, Torah study and a mitzvah challenge.
During formal remarks, Koval said, “We cherish that moment thousands of years ago that we are reliving here today, the receiving of the Torah on Mount Sinai, when the Jewish people completed and dedicated their very first Torah as a community.”
There were songs and blessings and a brief processional with the Torah carried under a chuppah to its temporary outdoor ark under a tent, where the congregation has met for services since the pandemic took hold.
Phil Michaelson could not attend the ceremony, but sent a recorded message about his father.
“He appreciated the warm and welcoming nature of Rabbi Koval and our congregants who always made him feel as if he was truly a part of our community,” Phil Michaelson said.
Koval will present the Michaelsons with a framed work of art by JFX member Marla Kassoff that has an inscription on it that reads in part, “May the words of the Torah penetrate the hearts of your children and grandchildren and provide guidance in every step of life they take.”
As the scribe inked in the final letters of the word “Yisroel,” or Israel, Koval directed the about 75 in attendance to take out markers and fill in the letters of the word on pages they were provided.
“What actually happened here today is that every one of us connected with eternity and wrote a letter and a legacy in our Jewish future,” he said.
He spoke of the meaning of each of the letters.
“Every one of us has our soul root in a letter in the actual Torah scroll,” he said.
There were songs and a l’chaim toast once the Torah was finished.
Koval said the new Torah signifies “the growth of our community – it means the continuity of our community.”
Both Koval and his wife, Ruchi, grew up in Cleveland Heights and attended Hebrew Academy of Cleveland also in Cleveland Heights. Ruchi Koval writes a biweekly column for the CJN.
He was ordained at Or Sameach in Jerusalem and spent two years as a rabbi in Buffalo Grove, Ill. He returned to Cleveland 20 years ago.
JFX is not affiliated with any particular movement, Koval said, describing it as an “independent, grassroots, homegrown organization.”
The gift of the Torah scroll has significance for the congregation, he said.
“It means being able to pass down the Torah, which is our ancient heritage,” he said,” to a young generation of Jews who are thirsty to learn and live by the values and lessons this Torah represents.”