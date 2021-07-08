After a decade of renting spaces to house its programming and offices, Jewish Family Experience has established permanent roots in University Heights through the purchase of the John Carroll University Annex July 2.
Located at 2200 S. Green Road, the 29,645-square-foot building sits on 5.75 acres and has space for numerous tenants. JFX co-founders Rabbi Sruly and Ruchi Koval, who is also a columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, purchased the property for $3.2 million, Sruly Koval told the CJN July 6.
The building was constructed in 1954 by Temple Emanu El. JCU in University Heights purchased the property from Temple Emanu El, which relocated to Orange, for $2.8 million in 2008, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website. The property was used by JCU for parking, student extracurricular activities, programming and storage.
“Besides being an asset to the entire Jewish community, this space is like the linchpin property for the entire southwest quadrant of the Cedar-Green area,” said Sruly Koval, who is also JFX program director. “To be able to have that space, the possibilities are endless of what we could do with it and how the Jewish community could really benefit from this property being back in our backyard and community.”
For about 10 years, JFX had rented space in the former JCU Annex for Shabbat and holiday services and b’nai mitzvah ceremonies, and at Laurel School in Shaker Heights for Sunday school. The congregation has a small center for its weekday activities and offices on Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood.
When the annex went on sale in October 2020, Sruly Koval said the idea to purchase the property wasn’t initially on the couple’s mind.
“We realized that if we don’t put our hat in the ring and don’t decide to put a bid on the building, we were at risk of losing it and losing it for the Jewish community,” Sruly Koval said.
The couple decided to bid on the property listed by Allegro Real Estate Brokers & Advisors of Cleveland in March. Much to their happiness, their bid was approved, giving the congregation its first permanent home since its creation 16 years ago.
“We are pleased to know that the Green Road property will continue to be part of our local community with the purchase by Jewish Family Experience,” Lauri Strimkovsky, vice president of finance and administration at JCU, told the CJN in an emailed statement July 7. “As a long-term and valued tenant of the property during John Carroll University’s ownership, JFX was the natural buyer.”
JFX will move all of its offerings and offices to the new property, aiming to streamline everything into that space around the High Holy Days. Activities like its young professional programming, college Jewish education initiative, Sunday school and Hebrew school will all join JFX for in-person returns starting in the fall. Other programming already offered at the former annex like Shabbat services will continue.
Over 100 families regularly attend JFX’s weekly events and programs, said JFX associate director Ruchi Koval.
The congregation’s programming is open to all members of the Jewish community. Hundreds of families attend JFX’s a la carte offerings, like its High Holy Days services, Sruly Koval said.
“As a newer organization, we’re really excited to have everything under one roof and to just bring everyone together in one home,” Ruchi Koval said. “Especially after COVID, where people have been so isolated and doing so many things virtually, we’ve seen that the timing is really just perfect in terms of people being so excited to get together in-person, feel the strength of community and to just have a real home.”
Sruly Koval said he has already received calls from those interested in becoming tenants of the building. He and JFX leaders have plans to meet to discuss the building’s future following the completion of JFX’s first goal of acquiring the property, he said.
“We know that there’s this very strategic value to this parcel of land,” Sruly Koval said. “It’s a great asset to the community and there’s more space than we need currently. ... We’re going to sit down with our committee to figure out what’s the best way for us to utilize this property so it’s the best and biggest asset for the Jewish community.”
The Kovals said their plans include continuing the congregation’s mission of education, inspiration and community in the new space, and to reach Jewish people of all ages through its diverse programming.
“We’re just really filled with gratitude, both to G-d, and to our incredible community, board, donors and members,” Ruchi Koval said. “Everyone’s been so supportive about this project, and it’s just been so heartwarming. ... We don’t look at this as a win for JFX, we look at it as a win for the Jewish community.”