jHUB’s “Our Stories: Intersectionality in Cleveland’s Jewish Community” will be on display at the Shaker Heights Public Library at 16500 Van Aken Blvd. through Jan. 6, 2023, as the art exhibit highlights underrepresented Northeast Ohio Jews.
The exhibit premiered at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood on March 31 until it moved to the Cleveland Public Library in May and through the summer. The free exhibit explores the stories of 12 individuals and couples and how their identities shape their experiences within and beyond the Cleveland Jewish community.
“When I was thinking about doing this exhibit, I wanted to highlight a few different kinds of underrepresented identities within the Jewish community,” Samia Mansour, jHUB’s Our Stories developer and consultant, told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 18. “So, I was really looking for folks ... from five different categories, but ... ideally people would be representing more than one identity to really highlight the intersectionality of identities.”
Those five categories were interfaith couples and families, Jews of color, sephardic or mizrachi Jews, LGBTQI and Jews by choice. Mansour, who now works as the program director with At The Well, took inspiration for the exhibit from “This is San Diego Jewry” by The Hive at Leichtag Commons in Encinitas, Calif. and began working on the exhibit as the community development strategist for jHUB Cleveland.
She recorded interviews with the 12 individuals and couples featured in the exhibit which premiered on jHUB’s Facebook page from January through March and in the exhibit March 31 at jhubcle.org/our-stories.
These are "Our Stories" of jHub, on display through Jan. 6, 2023, at Shaker Heights Public Library:
Carmela Guerrero & Ben Adams: Paving Their Interfaith Way - Together
Carmela Guerrero and Ben Adams are a multicultural, interfaith family that have learned to combine Adams’ Judaism and Guerrero’s Filipino heritage in raising their son together. Adams also comes from an interfaith family as his mother was raised Christian, but converted to Judaism. The family attends jHUB events, participates in services at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and visits other synagogues for life events.
Julia Berkman Sieck: What’s in a Name?
Growing up in Cleveland Heights with a Jewish father and Puerto Rican mother who was raised Catholic, Julia Berkman Sieck grew up celebrating both her parents’ heritage. After the passing of both her parents, she realized she felt disconnected from her communities and began her journey to reconnect and integrate her Puerto Rican roots and Jewish faith.
Aharon Gallardo: From Cali to CLE, an Evolving Jewish Journey
Aharon Gallardo often felt out of place entering Jewish spaces, but recently connected with the Jews of Color: Cleveland Group. He grew up in a predominantly Christian town as a Filipino Jew with a Buddhist father and Jewish mother and has had his share of hardships in being accepted. Now, he is looking forward to exploring Jewish Cleveland and his background to form new traditions.
Mariely Luengo: At the Intersection of Jewish and Latinx - My Journey to Acceptance
Mariely Luengo is a Sephardic Jew who grew up in Puerto Rico. She finally felt like she could fully embrace her Jewish identity upon moving to the United States as a student, but she struggled as her Jewish identity was regularly questioned in Jewish spaces when she was mistaken as staff. By her late 20s, she made peace with her identity and upon settling in Cleveland, has fully embraced both parts of her identity as an active member of the Jewish and Latinx communities.
Ezra Silkes: Grappling with Gender in Judaism
Growing up in the Seattle area, Ezra Silkes came to Cleveland to attend Kent State University, which allowed them to explore their mom’s roots in the Cleveland Jewish community. Silkes shared how they navigate traditional Jewish spaces as a non-binary, queer Jew, especially when encountering gendered customs. They have found the Cleveland Jewish community to be very welcoming and want other Jews with intersectional identities to know there is a space for them.
Cortney Garcia-Stiggers: Dimensionality in Judaism
A Jew by choice, Cortney Garcia-Stiggers has always been welcomed by her Jewish friends into holiday celebrations, Shabbat dinners and lifecycle events. When she asked her partner, a Jewish woman, to marry her, she realized she wanted to have a unified household and raise a Jewish family. During her conversion process, she was able to incorporate reading voices that reflect herself as a Black woman.
David Hopkins: Adopting Judaism, Finding Community
Growing up in a Catholic home in Ann Arbor, Mich., David Hopkins found Judaism in college and began attending Shabbat services with his now wife. He was drawn to the diverse opinions, openness to intellectual inquiries, and the traditional yet adaptable Conservative Jewish movement. Hopkins is also of mixed race and a member of the LGBTQ community. He moved to Cleveland after he graduated law school and has slowly become involved with the Cleveland Jewish community.
Yoshi Silverstein: A Realm of Possibilities
Growing up in Spokane, Washington, Yoshi Silverstein’s parents, an Ashkenazi, Eastern European Jewish father and (now Jewish) Chinese mother, gave him and his sister the choice to attend Hebrew school, which they both initially declined, but he ultimately went. While he always viewed his Jewish and Chinese heritage as separate, Silverstein began to integrate them when he worked at Camp Wise in Claridon Township and met his wife. He incorporated the Chinese moon gate into his wedding chuppah.
Rabbi Yael Dadoun: Making Space for Diversity in Judaism
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomed Rabbi Yael Dadoun and her family in June 2020, and she’s brought with her a mixture of languages and foods, religious traditions, and experience from living in Connecticut, New York and Miami. A Sephardi Mizrachi family, Dadoun’s mother was born in Morocco while her father was born in Tunisia, and they met and started a family in Israel before emigrating to the United States. She met her husband, a Jewish Cuban, in Miami, and while very involved with the Jewish community, Dadoun took the next step in becoming a rabbi.
Ngozi Williams: I GET to be Jewish
The conversion process began for Ngozi Williams after she got a job at a Jewish day school and began to feel “at home” with Judaism. Her family moved to the United States, settling in Atlanta, when she was three and moved to Cleveland 10 years ago. She intentionally melds her Caribbean culture and Black identity with her Jewish practice. Still, as a Jew of color, Williams spoke of her challenges and the need for wider acknowledgement of the growing diversity of Jewish people.
Rabbi Rachel Davidson: Creating a Radically Hospitable Community
Rabbi Rachel Davidson was born and raised in Cleveland, and as a bisexual Jew, she has always found her synagogue and Jewish community to be a safe space for her. While she recognizes there is still progress to be made in fully welcoming transgender people into communities, she has noticed progress when she recently moved back to Cleveland with her wife.
Elizabeth Oestreicher: Finding My Jewish Community
A Jew by choice, Elizabeth Oestreicher was adopted and raised in a Southern Baptist family, but after leaving the church, she began searching for her own religious path and found Judaism in college. As she has moved through the learning process to begin practicing her faith, she has explored what Judaism looks like for her, including conversations with her partner about having Jewish aspects in their wedding someday as an LGBTQ couple in an interfaith relationship.