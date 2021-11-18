Jim Alesci’s Place in Solon is celebrating its 30th year in business.
The restaurant and store moved to 32910 Solon Road in November 2014 from its original, smaller Station Street store to house operations in a larger space. The family business, headed by owner Jim Alesci, is on its fourth generation of familial involvement with his children, Frank Alesci and Gabrielle Alesci Alvarez. Jim Alesci’s sister, Donna Sapp, is also involved as one of its longest working employees.
Frank Alesci told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 16 running a business alongside his family is what makes everything work so well. The family first moved to Solon in the 1960s when his grandfather built their first family home in the community.
“To serve together and create together is rewarding and fulfilling, and I think that is something that motivates us as people and as a family,” said Alesci, who has worked in the family business since 2004 after college. “When you layer that relationship with a professional relationship, you want to do it well. It’s so important and sacred. (Our father) Jim and (my sister) Gabe are the most important people in my life – and to have those healthy boundaries are what it comes down to.”
As a member of the fourth generation with his sister, Alesci said following in the footsteps of their father and aunt, as well as the generations before them, feels like “standing on the shoulders of giants.”
“We’re torch bearers, passing the batons and receiving that from the generation prior,” he said. “It feels like an honor and responsibility. And in some ways, it feels like a good challenge to bring what is a retro 1950s business forward into the modern era. That is exciting, and we’ve been blessed to be able to experience that challenge.”
Crediting the three decades of business to their relationships, customer service, customers, hardworking staff and quality products, Alesci also gave a shout out to the Solon community for its loyalty to the family business.
“The Solon community is very tight-knit and forward thinking,” he said. “It’s a strong business community and a strong
family-based community. When our family moved to Solon in the 1960s, we were some of only a couple thousand people living here. Those families have stayed in Solon, lending itself to many multi-generational families. With that, we established a strong customer base.”
Looking to future milestones for the business, Alesci said leadership plans to maintain the quality customers have come to expect – from product to customer service. He also gave another shout out to his father, Jim Alesci, for his dedication to the business over the last three decades.
“It’s about maintaining relevancy in our changing world by being a 2020s business with a 1950s’ heart and soul,” he said. “We want to keep the roots of our ancestors with a modern mindset.”