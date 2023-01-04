Jewish Learning Connection will celebrate its 34th anniversary on Jan. 15 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood.
The event, which will feature an address by guest speaker Rabbi Ephraim Eliyahu Shapiro of Congregation Shaaray Tefilah in North Miami Beach, Fla., will be held in honor of longtime JLC supporter Seth Vilensky. According to its website, JLC works to connect Jews to their Jewish heritage by establishing and maintaining quality learning opportunities for every Jew, regardless of background or affiliation.
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum, co-founder and director of JLC, told the Cleveland Jewish News that Vilensky has been involved with JLC since before his bar mitzvah. His parents have also been supporters for about 30 years, with his father involved in one of the group’s earliest events that was held in downtown Cleveland. Vilensky is vice president, category management at Boston-based Medically Home. Previously, he served as president and CEO of Montefiore before the July 2020 affiliation between Montefiore and Menorah Park.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase what our people have done – those who started with us and have gone on to make a name for themselves,” Nisenbaum said. “(Seth) has presented many ideas over the years that we’ve built on, and we’re proud of his successes.”
Vilensky told the CJN that its a “great honor” to be associated with JLC.
“They do such great work for the entire Jewish community, so it’s great to be part of their event and to be honored by them,” said Vilensky, who lives in Solon and attends Solon Chabad. “When I was CEO of Montefiore, my relationship with (Rabbi Moshe Stoll) strengthened, and he would visit me there and we’d learn together every week. He would also give a weekly Parsha class to residents, and Rabbi Nisenbaum would visit residents as well. They’re committed to Jews of all ages and walks of life.”
Looking back on the last three decades of JLC, Nisenbaum said there are so many other things to be excited about regarding the anniversary.
“Thirty-four years is a milestone, that’s for sure,” he said. “We’re not the same as we started 34 years ago, but we thank God that we’ve established ourselves. It’s a community of people who are observant, or on their way to observance, and others who have a general interest in learning more.”
Just a few years ago, Nisenbaum said the group established some new programs, including its Kollel program that provides learning opportunities throughout the week and access to several rabbis. They also added a new program aimed at retirees, allowing for a more flexible learning schedule to “add more meaning to their lives a little bit,” he said.
In the past, a lot of JLC’s outreach happened on college campuses, both locally and nationally, Nisenbaum said. While that may not be as common in recent years, he said he’s happy “a couple hundred people” call Jewish Learning Connection their educational home.
“It’s a good feeling to play that role in people’s lives, to help them explore Torah,” he said. “We feel gratified to be able to continue our programming and are appreciative of people’s support. The people themselves have evolved, and we’ve tried to keep abreast of that,” Nisenbaum said. “We’re established, but we haven’t gotten old. We’re still open and looking for fresh ideas and fresh people to get involved. For anyone interested in furthering their education, we’re open to the challenge.”