Musician Jason Mesches, center, with children who attend Jewish National Fund’s Tu b’Shevat concert Feb. 5 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.

 CJN Photos / Becky Raspe

Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter held its first fully in-person Tu b’Shevat celebration Feb. 5 at the the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.

Tu b’Shevat is considered the original Earth Day and celebrates a new year for the trees, which relates to one of JNF’s most well-known initiatives – gathering donations through blue boxes to plant trees in Israel. The event included tree and nature-themed hands-on activities for children, booths set up by JNF’s community partners and a free, family concert featuring musician Jason Mesches, who is known for his Jewish music geared toward children and young families.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held either fully drive-thru style or a combination of in-person and drive-thru options.

Event chairs were Becky Chesler, Rob Singer and Mitch Wasserman.

