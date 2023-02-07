Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter held its first fully in-person Tu b’Shevat celebration Feb. 5 at the the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Tu b’Shevat is considered the original Earth Day and celebrates a new year for the trees, which relates to one of JNF’s most well-known initiatives – gathering donations through blue boxes to plant trees in Israel. The event included tree and nature-themed hands-on activities for children, booths set up by JNF’s community partners and a free, family concert featuring musician Jason Mesches, who is known for his Jewish music geared toward children and young families.